SMC Corporation Exhibits at The Mine Expo Int’l in Las Vegas, Sept. 13-15
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at The Mine Expo International in Las Vegas at the Convention Center in South Hall 1, Booth 25801-S, September 13-15. Held only every four years, the MINExpo® is widely recognized as the world’s premier trade show of mining equipment and services.
Noblesville, IN, September 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sponsored by The National Mining Association, the MINExpo® is represented by all phases of mining: Open-Pit Mining, Underground Mining, Processing/Preparation, Mine Site Development, Exploration and Surveying, Reclamation/Closure, and Smelting/Refining.
SMC will exhibit the latest developments in process and automation components engineered for supporting mining, processing, preparation and material handling equipment.
SMC components on exhibit:
Smart Positioning Air Servo Controlled Cylinder
Multi-positioning sensor controlled with servo valve for Dart Valves and Floatation Cells
Fast response and high precision repeatability
Dust Collection / Jet Pulse Valves
Millions of cycle life elastomer diaphragm
Direct piping and compression fitting connections
Wireless Communication Solenoid Valve Manifold
Uses a secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryption
Frequency hopping at 5ms intervals
Cloud based process management (IoT/Industry 4.0)
ISO13849-1, Category 3/4, Safety Dump Valve
Quickly exhausts residual air pressure for machine safety
Water Removal Units
Removes 99% of moisture and liquids trapped inside air tubing
Large Capacity Recirculating Chillers
Air and water cooled
±0.1°C temperature stability
Refrigerated Air Dryers
Protect downstream components from moisture trapped in the compressed air line
Air Pressure Booster Regulator
Increases pressure by up to two times
40% size reduction
Environmental Resistant Actuators
Pneumatic stainless steel (IP65 & IP67)
High Purity Gas Regulators
Filters/Regulator Units
UV Resistant Fittings & Tubing
Visit SMC's Booth 25801-S, South Hall 1 – Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Exhibit Dates & Hours:
Sept. 13-15 (M-W) 9:00 – 5:00
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.
