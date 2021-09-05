Press Releases>Manufacturing>Mining & Metals>SMC Corporation of America>

SMC Corporation Exhibits at The Mine Expo Int’l in Las Vegas, Sept. 13-15

SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at The Mine Expo International in Las Vegas at the Convention Center in South Hall 1, Booth 25801-S, September 13-15. Held only every four years, the MINExpo® is widely recognized as the world’s premier trade show of mining equipment and services.

Noblesville, IN, September 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sponsored by The National Mining Association, the MINExpo® is represented by all phases of mining: Open-Pit Mining, Underground Mining, Processing/Preparation, Mine Site Development, Exploration and Surveying, Reclamation/Closure, and Smelting/Refining.

SMC will exhibit the latest developments in process and automation components engineered for supporting mining, processing, preparation and material handling equipment.

SMC components on exhibit:

Smart Positioning Air Servo Controlled Cylinder

Multi-positioning sensor controlled with servo valve for Dart Valves and Floatation Cells

Fast response and high precision repeatability

Dust Collection / Jet Pulse Valves

Millions of cycle life elastomer diaphragm

Direct piping and compression fitting connections

Wireless Communication Solenoid Valve Manifold

Uses a secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryption

Frequency hopping at 5ms intervals

Cloud based process management (IoT/Industry 4.0)

ISO13849-1, Category 3/4, Safety Dump Valve

Quickly exhausts residual air pressure for machine safety

Water Removal Units

Removes 99% of moisture and liquids trapped inside air tubing

Large Capacity Recirculating Chillers

Air and water cooled

±0.1°C temperature stability

Refrigerated Air Dryers

Protect downstream components from moisture trapped in the compressed air line

Air Pressure Booster Regulator

Increases pressure by up to two times

40% size reduction

Environmental Resistant Actuators

Pneumatic stainless steel (IP65 & IP67)

High Purity Gas Regulators

Filters/Regulator Units

UV Resistant Fittings & Tubing

Visit SMC's Booth 25801-S, South Hall 1 – Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Exhibit Dates & Hours:
Sept. 13-15 (M-W) 9:00 – 5:00

About SMC Corporation of America

SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.

There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.
Contact
SMC Corporation of America
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
