SMC Corporation Exhibits at The Mine Expo Int’l in Las Vegas, Sept. 13-15

Noblesville, IN, September 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Sponsored by The National Mining Association, the MINExpo® is represented by all phases of mining: Open-Pit Mining, Underground Mining, Processing/Preparation, Mine Site Development, Exploration and Surveying, Reclamation/Closure, and Smelting/Refining.SMC will exhibit the latest developments in process and automation components engineered for supporting mining, processing, preparation and material handling equipment.SMC components on exhibit:Smart Positioning Air Servo Controlled CylinderMulti-positioning sensor controlled with servo valve for Dart Valves and Floatation CellsFast response and high precision repeatabilityDust Collection / Jet Pulse ValvesMillions of cycle life elastomer diaphragmDirect piping and compression fitting connectionsWireless Communication Solenoid Valve ManifoldUses a secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryptionFrequency hopping at 5ms intervalsCloud based process management (IoT/Industry 4.0)ISO13849-1, Category 3/4, Safety Dump ValveQuickly exhausts residual air pressure for machine safetyWater Removal UnitsRemoves 99% of moisture and liquids trapped inside air tubingLarge Capacity Recirculating ChillersAir and water cooled±0.1°C temperature stabilityRefrigerated Air DryersProtect downstream components from moisture trapped in the compressed air lineAir Pressure Booster RegulatorIncreases pressure by up to two times40% size reductionEnvironmental Resistant ActuatorsPneumatic stainless steel (IP65 & IP67)High Purity Gas RegulatorsFilters/Regulator UnitsUV Resistant Fittings & TubingVisit SMC's Booth 25801-S, South Hall 1 – Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109Exhibit Dates & Hours:Sept. 13-15 (M-W) 9:00 – 5:00About SMC Corporation of AmericaSMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.