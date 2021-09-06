“The Business of Law” Thought Leader & Family Lawyer Mark Chinn Shares His Top Operational Tips and His Life Story on NoBull Marketing’s “Evolving with The Times” Podcast
Learn About the Man Who for Over 40 Years Has Led the ABA in Teaching Lawyers How to Run Their Businesses More Efficiently and Profitably, and is Leading the Charge for Collaborative Law to be Practiced in Mississippi
Jackson, MS, September 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NoBull Marketing today announced a newly released hour-long interview with Mark Chinn – a legal professional who is leading the legal industry to new heights through his strong advocacy for more enlightened business management practices. From ditching the billable hour, adopting flat rate fees, pushing for collaborative law, and developing a system behind every step of the legal process, Mark has not only created a fantastically profitable and successful business, but is also becoming a leading speaker and trainer within the ABA and legal profession.
“My passion for family law business management began with my upbringing. I was raised by a mechanical engineer who made every move in his life with a specific method. Later on, I worked at a steel factory that taught me the value of efficiency to increase profitability. From these experiences, I realized I could create an ideal system over time that meant I never had to do something for the first time ever again. 40 years later, I’ve succeeded.” - Mark Chinn
“By 2031, I hope to see a future where lawyers are taking control of their cases and working collaboratively to bring them to resolution as quickly and painlessly as possible. I'd also like to see judges take more control over their cases to make sure they move forward with as little delay as possible.” - Mark Chinn
The interview dives deep into Mark’s career and insights such as:
Mark’s Top 3 Operational Improvements That Help Him Run a More Profitable and Efficient Firm
What Changes Mark is Seeing Happen Throughout Family Law and Why He’s Pushing For Collaborative Law
Why A Lawyer Has Zero Value If He Doesn’t Have His Own Book of Business
Access The Interview Here: https://familylawagency.com/mark-chinn
About NoBull Marketing: NoBull Marketing is a growth marketing agency specialized in helping peacemaking family lawyers add 2-15 new cases every single month. Through the “Evolving With The Times” podcast, we’re interviewing changemakers such as Colin Rule (Mediate.com), mediation pioneer Woody Mosten, and Ron Baker (The Soul of Enterprise) to stay on top of how family law is evolving in response to a more emotionally enlightened market.
About Mark Chinn: Mark has devoted his career to family law for over 40 years and has been recognized as a Top 50 Lawyer in Mississippi, a Mid-South Super Lawyer, a Best Lawyer in America, and a Pre-eminent Lawyer by Martindale Hubbell. He’s been married for 43 years, has 4 daughters, and 3 grandchildren and has designed his practice around family values, such as spending as much time as possible with his children and grandchildren. In addition to his career as a practicing attorney, he’s spent a significant part of his career teaching other family lawyers how to run efficient and profitable businesses. He’s published 5 books, spoken at multiple ABA conferences, and written countless articles on “The Business of Law,” a topic most lawyers spend much less of their time thinking about and he specializes in.
