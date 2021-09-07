Infobotts Podcast Network Now Live
The new Infobotts Podcast Network is now widely available by numerous podcast distributors.
Tucson, AZ, September 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Author and Podcaster Frederick Fichman is pleased announce the creation of his newly formed podcast network, Infobotts Podcast Network. The podcast network currently has three podcasts available on host Captivate.fm. The network is also available on Apple, Google, Spotify, and other top podcast distributors as well.
The network is currently offering the following three very different podcasts: “Animals Central” with 100 episodes available, “Infobotts” with 133 episodes available, and the new free audiobook podcast for his science fiction novel “SETI.” The free audiobook podcast is narrated by the author and is titled, “SETI – A Novel.” Direct links to all of the podcasts are available on the Infobotts Network.
Creation of the network is a new innovation and offering from the podcasting host Captivate.fm.
Author/Podcaster Fichman is looking to grow and add to his Infobotts Podcast Network with additional podcasts in the future. The network will concentrate on content that is both educational and entertaining. The three podcasts compromising the current introductory line-up are updated with new episodes weekly.
Find the Infobotts Podcast Network at: https://infobotts-podcast-network.captivate.fm
Contact:
Infobotts Podcast Network
Frederick Fichman
Tucson, AZ
fred@frederickfichman.com
Categories