Exclusive Speaker Interview with Conference Chair Nagy Habib, Imperial College London for Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery Released
SMi Group reports: ahead of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery, SMi caught up with Conference Chair Nagy Habib, Imperial College London.
London, United Kingdom, September 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery Conference in London on 16th and 17th September 2020 will provide first-hand information on the latest clinical trial candidates and a platform for exchanging ideas for tackling the biggest challenge: delivery. From optimizing particle size to choosing the right nanocarrier systems.
The conference will address delivery to non-hepatocyte cells such as cancerous tissues and overview the most successful platforms. Discussions will be centred around improving targeted therapy uniting the field’s biggest players to share their opinions.
Ahead of the event in September, SMi Group caught up with conference chair, Nagy Habib, Professor of Surgery, Imperial College, Co-founder MiNA therapeutics, Imperial College London. He discussed recent updates and developments in the field of Oligonucleotide Therapeutics.
Below is an exclusive snapshot of the speaker interview:
The Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market has matured greatly over recent years, what key differences have you noticed in the last year regarding significant developments?
Yes, I agree, absolutely. There have been significant developments in the field since last year. Out of the blue oligos became centre stage with the clinical development of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines by Biontech, Pfizer and Moderna. This resulted in major public awareness of the field. Suddenly the man in the street talks about RNA.
What current hot topic will you be addressing in your presentation and what would you say makes it relevant to 2021?
I am looking forward to talking about small activating RNA (saRNA) which has been developed over the last 7 years by MiNA Therapeutics. Giants in the field such as Moderna, Anylam, Ionis, etc have been super successful in developing oligos that down regulate gene expression.
What do you personally see as the greatest challenge to overcome in the field at the moment?
Currently the greatest challenge is to unlock the mode of delivery and to discover the various ways for oligos can reach different organs.
Nagy Habib is a leading translational researcher on liver cancer and its treatment. He pioneered the first clinical trial in the use of adenovirus and plasmid for the treatment of liver cancer, as well as the use of plasmid gene therapy in hydrodynamic gene delivery. He is the first person in the West to publish a clinical trial on the use of adult bone marrow derived stem cells for the treatment of patients with liver insufficiency.
He will be delivering a presentation on day two on: Targeted Delivery Of C/EBPA-Sarna By RNA Aptamers.
Interested parties can register via: www.oligonucleotide.co.uk/PR8APRCOM
To view the full speaker interview and conference agenda, please visit www.oligonucleotide.co.uk/PR8APRCOM
