Cloud Packers Opens Its Branch in Kolkata
Cloud Packers has proudly announced the opening of a new branch in Kolkata, West Bengal. Similar to other branches, the Kolkata branch will also provide a complete set of relocation services such as house shifting, corporate relocation, pet relocation, vehicle transportation and others.
Kolkata, India, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The management has full faith in its professional team as they have been trained to provide services of high quality and excellence. Their branch locations in various Indian states have helped Cloud Packers and Movers give personalized Interstate and intercity relocation services to various clients.
By opening a branch in Kolkata, the Cloud Packers team strengthens its presence in Western India and the entire country. This branch will provide able support to the relocation projects the company receives in West Bengal and the other Western Indian States.
“The management will support this branch in terms of logistics, technical expertise, flexibility in prices and other factors. The aim is to provide the best relocation service to the customer with a personalized touch. The main focus will be on customer satisfaction, competitive prices, insurance coverage, usage of high quality equipment and packaging materials,” conveys the CEO of Cloud Packers and Movers Pvt. Ltd., Debasish Pramanik.
The company has handled thousands of moves with grace, thus earning the respect of customers & industry experts within a short time.
The services Cloud Shifting Service offer are known by these terms:
· Safe & secure packing
· Reliable service
· Organized transparent relocation process
· Delivery on time
The company has constructed state-of-the-art warehouses in different Indian cities. During the lockdown, this company did social service by allowing even individuals to store materials for a temporary period in their warehouses. The need to adapt as per the market trend and customer preferences makes Cloud Packers a reputable name in the market.
Cloud is rated as one of the fastest growing relocation companies in India, as per industry experts. With just half a decade of experience, the Company has established its presence in all major city in Indian States with 26+ branches and 88+ employees. The opening of the Cloud Packers and Movers Kolkata branch fits the expansion strategy of the company. Last year, this company expanded its branches with Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Vapi locations in India.
Contact
Smira Kar
+91 9777616621
https://www.cloudpackers.com/packers-movers-kolkata.php
smirak08@gmail.com
