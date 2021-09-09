Jigsaw24 Extends M&E Capabilities with Exciting New Appointment - Jason Cowan
Leading B2B technology solutions provider Jigsaw24 has strengthened its cloud and remote offering with the appointment of Jason Cowan as Business Director, Media and Entertainment.
Cowan joins the company from Avid, where he worked in business development for cloud and software as a service solutions.
He has previously held managing director and business development director roles in production, post-production and cloud software development firms during a career spanning 30 years in the industry.
Cowan will own and develop Jigsaw24’s media and entertainment wing and go-to-market strategy, working across the business to develop future value propositions and identify new growth opportunities in existing and prospective markets.
David Skeggs, Strategy Director at Jigsaw24, said: “It is fantastic to have Jason join us, and his recruitment reflects our continued investment within the media space.
“This appointment will enable us to focus on adapting to market changes and the need for remote and cloud solutions offered as a service.
“Jason will help us leverage the overall Jigsaw24 business to strengthen our media and entertainment vertical as the market-leading solutions and services provider.”
Jigsaw24 is an Avid Elite Partner, and last year became the UK’s first Avid Certified Cloud Partner, allowing it to provide Avid-certified solutions that enable post-production professionals to edit their media from anywhere in the world.
For more information about Jigsaw24’s work in media and entertainment, visit the company’s website www.jigsaw24.com/customers/media-and-entertainment.
Jigsaw24 is a leading B2B technology solutions provider. With specialists in production, post, finishing, audio and infrastructure, we design, deliver and support end-to-end solutions for some of the UK’s biggest facilities. As an Avid Elite Partner, with top accreditations from manufacturers including Adobe, HP, Blackmagic Design and more, we can advise on everything from Dolby Atmos mixing to cloud-first editing workflows, all the way through to final delivery – all of which you can see live in our Soho demo facility. We are also an Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller, an Apple Premium Service Provider and a Microsoft Gold Cloud Productivity Competency Partner. We are committed to using technology to help our customers solve real-world problems and reduce their impact on the planet, delivering projects in an environmentally responsible way. Jigsaw24 was founded in 1992 in Nottingham, ideally located to provide full nationwide coverage.
