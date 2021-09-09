Arbor Ridge Partners Advises ESI Analyst on Its Sale to CloudNine
Chicago, IL, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Arbor Ridge Partners, the leading M&A advisory firm for the Legal Technology and Legal Services industry, is pleased to announce that their client, ESI Analyst, has been acquired by CloudNine - a leading provider of legal technology.
ESI Analyst is a standout amongst eDiscovery investigation tools, allowing forensic investigators, legal teams and experts to tell the entire case story by combining multiple sources of digital evidence in a single platform. ESI Analyst set the standard for modern file types such as mobile, chat, social media, text, computer activity, and financial data. The integration of these two platforms will enable customers one-place to load, process, analyze, and review all data types in a single platform while delivering the flexibility to choose alternative review platforms.
About Arbor Ridge Partners, LLC
Arbor Ridge Partners is a business broker that focuses on mergers and acquisitions for Legal Technology and Legal Services companies, including litigation support, computer forensics, eDiscovery, legal services, and legal software companies. With over 75 years of combined industry experience, legal backgrounds, first-hand industry M&A experience, and deep relationships, Arbor Ridge Partners maximizes value in the purchase and sale of Legal Technology and Legal Services Businesses. For additional information, please email us at info@arborridgepartners.com or call 800-226-2760.
ESI Analyst is a standout amongst eDiscovery investigation tools, allowing forensic investigators, legal teams and experts to tell the entire case story by combining multiple sources of digital evidence in a single platform. ESI Analyst set the standard for modern file types such as mobile, chat, social media, text, computer activity, and financial data. The integration of these two platforms will enable customers one-place to load, process, analyze, and review all data types in a single platform while delivering the flexibility to choose alternative review platforms.
About Arbor Ridge Partners, LLC
Arbor Ridge Partners is a business broker that focuses on mergers and acquisitions for Legal Technology and Legal Services companies, including litigation support, computer forensics, eDiscovery, legal services, and legal software companies. With over 75 years of combined industry experience, legal backgrounds, first-hand industry M&A experience, and deep relationships, Arbor Ridge Partners maximizes value in the purchase and sale of Legal Technology and Legal Services Businesses. For additional information, please email us at info@arborridgepartners.com or call 800-226-2760.
Contact
Arbor Ridge PartnersContact
Rick Weber
(800) 226-2760
www.arborridgepartners.com
Rick Weber
(800) 226-2760
www.arborridgepartners.com
Categories