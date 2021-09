Ida Hope to Help Victims of Hurricane Ida

Fort Worth, TX, September 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Phil Tullis, a Native of Houma, La., and owner of THE Cajun Market (Colleyville) and Cajun Gulf Seafood LLC (Hurst) has spearheaded the efforts of the Ida Hope donation drive. While an ongoing effort for North Texas to help, a consolidated inaugural event is:Sunday, Sept. 26, 202111am-5pmThe Cajun Market5409 Colleyville BlvdColleyville, TX 76034Requested ItemsBaby Wipes & DiapersBlankets, Sheets, PillowsBleachBucketsBug SprayCat & Dog FoodHand SanitizerHeavy Duty Trash BagsNotepads & PensPacking TapePaper TowelsPlastic Storage Bins with LidsShampoo & SoapSocksSunscreenToothbrushes & ToothpasteZiploc Bags (1 Gallon)There is also a Go Fund account available.#bethehope