Ida Hope to Help Victims of Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Ida was a catastrophic event nationwide. The Ida Hope Donation Drive is providing North Texans an opportunity to help Southern Louisiana victims. Seeking partners nationwide.
Fort Worth, TX, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Phil Tullis, a Native of Houma, La., and owner of THE Cajun Market (Colleyville) and Cajun Gulf Seafood LLC (Hurst) has spearheaded the efforts of the Ida Hope donation drive. While an ongoing effort for North Texas to help, a consolidated inaugural event is:
Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021
11am-5pm
The Cajun Market
5409 Colleyville Blvd
Colleyville, TX 76034
Requested Items
Baby Wipes & Diapers
Blankets, Sheets, Pillows
Bleach
Buckets
Bug Spray
Cat & Dog Food
Hand Sanitizer
Heavy Duty Trash Bags
Notepads & Pens
Packing Tape
Paper Towels
Plastic Storage Bins with Lids
Shampoo & Soap
Socks
Sunscreen
Toothbrushes & Toothpaste
Ziploc Bags (1 Gallon)
There is also a Go Fund account available.
#bethehope
Contact
817-554-2314
Phil Tullis may be reached at 817-371-3779
