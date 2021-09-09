RESAAS to Participate in the COLLIERS Securities 2021 Institutional Investor Conference

RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced that management will participate in the Colliers Securities 2021 Institutional Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Thursday, September 9, 2021.