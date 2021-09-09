RESAAS to Participate in the COLLIERS Securities 2021 Institutional Investor Conference
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced that management will participate in the Colliers Securities 2021 Institutional Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
New York, NY, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS, is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event.
“Colliers Securities is delighted to have RESAAS participate in our 5th Annual Institutional Investor Conference,” said Bob Schnell, Managing Director at Colliers Securities. “Colliers is perhaps best known for its global Commercial Real Estate business. We are always on the lookout for companies that help push our business and our industry forward. RESAAS has built a truly unique technology platform for the Residential Real Estate industry, and we look forward to seeing it grow throughout the Commercial real estate sector as well. Colliers is proud to invite RESAAS to present to our investor audience at our upcoming event."
For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with RESAAS management, please contact your Colliers Securities representative or call Brooks Hamilton at +1 (949) 546-6326.
About Colliers Securities
Colliers Securities is a registered securities broker-dealer with over 40 years of experience, specializing in investment and capital-raising strategies to help clients achieve their long-term investment objectives. As a full-service investment banking and investment services firm, Colliers Securities offers a wide array of investment products and services to institutions and individuals nationwide. Colliers Securities is a member SIPC/FINRA.
About Colliers International
Colliers is a leading real estate professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, their more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors.
Contact
RESAAS Contact
Don Mosher
604-617-5448
https://corporate.resaas.com
