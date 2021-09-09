PECB Signs a Partnership Agreement with TechnoEdge Learning
Vancouver, Canada, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- PECB, a global provider of professional ISO standards trainings and certifications, has signed a partnership agreement with TechnoEdge Learning to expand its presence in the North American market. Based on the agreement, TechnoEdge Learning will begin to provide services related to ISO standards.
“This partnership addresses a specific market need. Organizations are looking to simplify integration, and I believe that together with TechnoEdge Learning this can be more easily managed,” said Eric Lachapelle, CEO of PECB. “This partnership brings customers an independent open plan, so they can retain tractability in their long-term training decisions. Therefore, I believe that with the right combination of techniques and services, together we will succeed,” concluded Lachapelle.
TechnoEdge Learning is committed to providing businesses and individuals quality training that will allow them to effectively mitigate online risk and successfully manage information security. Their educational offerings empower people with the knowledge required to achieve standard certifications that are recognized by international standards. In partnering with PECB, TechnoEdge Learning is expanding its training options to include the ISO27001 standard training series and the ISO 31000 Risk Management series. These courses will be available in both English and French, enabling TechnoEdge Learning to support clients across North America.
About PECB
PECB is a certification body for persons, management systems, and products on a wide range of international standards. As a global provider of training, examination, audit, and certification services, PECB offers its expertise on multiple fields, including but not limited to Information Security, IT, Business Continuity, Service Management, Quality Management Systems, Risk & Management, Health, Safety, and Environment.
We help professionals and organizations show commitment and competence with internationally recognized standards through education and certification against rigorous, internationally recognized requirements. Our mission is to provide our clients with comprehensive services that inspire trust, continual improvement, recognition, and benefit the society as a whole. For more detailed information regarding PECB principal objectives and activities, visit www.pecb.com.
About TechnoEdge Learning
TechnoEdge Learning delivers online, industry-recognized education to ensure IT experts have the skills they need to pass certification exams and progress further in their careers. Not only are their training programs delivered by the best instructors in IT and cybersecurity, but they are also part of an education group that has more than 20 years of experience offering high-calibre education programs both online and in person. Certifications offered through TechnoEdge are provided in partnership with regulators that are recognized in IT, cybersecurity and information management. As an Authorized Training Partner, their certification exam prep courses are the best available globally. The organization invites all aspiring and established IT professionals to register for their upcoming courses. Individuals can prepare for their exams, earn certification, and validate their skillsets
Richa Dev
+1 (778) 372-8463
www.technoedgelearning.ca
