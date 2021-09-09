Brad Daugherty, Five-Time NBA All-Star and NASCAR Team Owner, is Dream Foundation’s First Ambassador of Sports
Santa Barbara, CA, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Five-Time NBA All-Star and NASCAR Team Owner Brad Daugherty joins Dream Foundation as its first Ambassador of Sports. Dream Foundation is the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults and their families. Daugherty will serve alongside current Dream Foundation Ambassadors Priscilla Presley, a board member of CKX Corporation, and actor, producer, and director Rob Lowe. Daugherty will work closely with Dream Foundation's staff and board to fulfill sport-specific Dream requests and raise awareness of the organization’s mission.
"It's both an honor and a privilege to join all of those who help make the final Dreams of terminally-ill adults and their families come true," says Brad. "To spend a few precious moments with people during such a difficult time is a real blessing."
After graduating from the University of North Carolina, Daugherty was drafted in the 1986 NBA Draft as the first overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers. During his eight-year career with the team, Daugherty was a five-times All-Star and proudly wore No. 43 in honor of legendary NASCAR driver, Richard Petty, whom Daugherty had idolized from an early age. Today, Daugherty is part-owner of JTG Daugherty Racing alongside Tad and Jodi Geschickter and Gordon Smith. Daugherty is also an NBC Motorsports Analyst for NASCAR and hosts shows on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and SiriusXM NBA Radio.
“We are thrilled to have Brad in our corner,” says Dream Foundation's Chief Executive Officer, Kisa Heyer. “Many Dream recipients want to meet or connect with their sports heroes as their final Dream. Brad's stature in the sports community and his knowledge, commitment, and connection to athletes and professional sports teams will undoubtedly be an enormous help in making those Dreams come true.”
In addition to his racing team and on-air commitments, Brad is the Chairman of the Cleveland Cavaliers Team Board, the NASCAR New Diversity Board and Senior Vice President of the Advisory Board for Octagon, leading the new Career Development, Advancement and Transition division.
About Dream Foundation:
Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 32,000 final Dreams since being founded in 1994. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding - we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission, please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.
