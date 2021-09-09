Black Belt Community Foundation Awards $126,555 for 2021 Community Grants
Online Awards Ceremony - Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10AM CDT; The Black Belt Community Foundation is excited to announce the 2021 Community Grants Awardees from across the Black Belt region. Community-based organizations from Bullock, Choctaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, and Wilcox Counties applied for grants across the summer. Over $126,000 is being awarded to 44 community organizations.
Selma, AL, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- These grants apply to one year’s worth of community-led activities that contribute to the strength, innovation, and success of Black Belt citizens and communities. Major focus areas included:
- Community Economic Development that builds and strengthens community.
- Education which focuses on reading literacy.
- Health with an emphasis on healthy living, nutrition, and physical activity.
A complete list of all funded grantees for the 2021 BBCF Community Grants Cycle is attached with this release. These are organized by each of the Alabama counties served by BBCF. (Please see below.)
BBCF President, Felecia Lucky stated: “Thank you to the dozens of organizations who participated across multiple grants workshops during such a difficult time for organizations on so many levels. Hats off to our tireless staff in evaluating the many applications and to our BBCF Board for approving the support needed! So many of these organizations are now tackling, head-on, the types of issues critically affecting our communities unlike ever before. After over a year and a half of the disruptions in economic and educational shutdowns amidst this health crisis, there is so much work to be done across the board in strengthening communities!”
BBCF will host a safe and inclusive Awards Ceremony to properly celebrate all of the organizations awarded. Due to the current upsurge in COVID-19 in our region, BBCF will host a Virtual Community Grants Awards Ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10AM via Zoom. https://bit.ly/21CommGrantsRegstration
Please contact Christopher Spencer at 205-499-8924 (cspencer@blackbeltfound.org) or Erica Williams at 334-874-1126 ext. 111 (ewilliams@blackbeltfound.org) for more information about the Sept. 11 Virtual Awards Ceremony.
Bullock County (3 grants, each $3,000)
Bullock County Humane Society
CAMO Kids of Bullock County Social Justice Foundation
Perote Colored Cemetery
Choctaw County (4 grants, each $3,000)
Community Awareness & Prevention Program
Harvest Ministries
Sunday Dinner INC.
Wesley United Methodist Church
Dallas County (5 grants, each $3,000)
Charity Fellowship Outreach
Dallas
Flourish Foundation
Kids 1st Disability Resource Center
McRae Learning Center
V.I.P. Organization INC.
Greene County (5 grants, each $3,000)
Boy Scout Troop 945
Center For Rural Family Development
Eutaw Housing Authority Enrichment Program
Girl Scout Troop 408
United Purposes, Inc.
Lowndes County (5 grants funded, totaling $14,500)
Burkville Volunteer Fire Department - $ 3,000.00
Harvest Tyme Food Ministries - $ 2,500.00
Hayneville/Lowndes County Public Library - $ 3,000.00
R.E.A.C.H. (Rural Enrichment Assessing Community Hands) - $ 3,000.00
Student Tutoring & Enrichment Program (S T E P ) - $ 3,000.00
Hale County (2 grants, each $2,000)
Hale County Community Enrichment Society
Live-in Your Dream Outreach
Macon County (2 grants, each $3,000)
Epsilon Chapter Chi Eta Phi Sorority Inc.
Too Good for Drugs Photojournalism
Marengo County (5 grants, each $3,000)
Braxton Senior Care
Rural Business and Training Center, Inc.
The Moore Wright Group
U.S. Jones High School National Alumni Association
Woman of Faith of Demopolis
Perry County (2 grants, each $3,000)
Love is What Love Does
Sowing Seeds of Hope
Pickens County (2 grants, each $3,000)
Pickensville Community Center Council
Tranquility 2020
Sumter County (4 grants, each $3,000)
Divine Girls Coalition
Health and Wellness Education Center
Universal Medical Training Services, LLC.
Webb Teaching Ministries
Wilcox County (5 grants)
Black Belt Treasures Cultural Arts Center - $ 3,000.00
Build A Better Community - $ 1,555.00
Camden Community Youth Development Center - $ 2,500.00
HCLC Outreach Ministries (OM) - $ 2,500.00
Lily Baptist Community Center & Youth Development Inc. - $ 2,500.00
Follow BBCF and community developments and more online at www.blackbeltfound.org and via our social media outlets at BBCF Facebook, Instagram, Youtube Channel, or Twitter.
