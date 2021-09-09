Black Belt Community Foundation Awards $126,555 for 2021 Community Grants

Online Awards Ceremony - Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10AM CDT; The Black Belt Community Foundation is excited to announce the 2021 Community Grants Awardees from across the Black Belt region. Community-based organizations from Bullock, Choctaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, and Wilcox Counties applied for grants across the summer. Over $126,000 is being awarded to 44 community organizations.