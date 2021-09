Black Belt Community Foundation Awards $126,555 for 2021 Community Grants

Selma, AL, September 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- These grants apply to one year’s worth of community-led activities that contribute to the strength, innovation, and success of Black Belt citizens and communities. Major focus areas included:- Community Economic Development that builds and strengthens community.- Education which focuses on reading literacy.- Health with an emphasis on healthy living, nutrition, and physical activity.A complete list of all funded grantees for the 2021 BBCF Community Grants Cycle is attached with this release. These are organized by each of the Alabama counties served by BBCF. (Please see below.)BBCF President, Felecia Lucky stated: “Thank you to the dozens of organizations who participated across multiple grants workshops during such a difficult time for organizations on so many levels. Hats off to our tireless staff in evaluating the many applications and to our BBCF Board for approving the support needed! So many of these organizations are now tackling, head-on, the types of issues critically affecting our communities unlike ever before. After over a year and a half of the disruptions in economic and educational shutdowns amidst this health crisis, there is so much work to be done across the board in strengthening communities!”BBCF will host a safe and inclusive Awards Ceremony to properly celebrate all of the organizations awarded. Due to the current upsurge in COVID-19 in our region, BBCF will host a Virtual Community Grants Awards Ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10AM via Zoom. https://bit.ly/21CommGrantsRegstrationPlease contact Christopher Spencer at 205-499-8924 (cspencer@blackbeltfound.org) or Erica Williams at 334-874-1126 ext. 111 (ewilliams@blackbeltfound.org) for more information about the Sept. 11 Virtual Awards Ceremony.Bullock County (3 grants, each $3,000)Bullock County Humane SocietyCAMO Kids of Bullock County Social Justice FoundationPerote Colored CemeteryChoctaw County (4 grants, each $3,000)Community Awareness & Prevention ProgramHarvest MinistriesSunday Dinner INC.Wesley United Methodist ChurchDallas County (5 grants, each $3,000)Charity Fellowship OutreachDallasFlourish FoundationKids 1st Disability Resource CenterMcRae Learning CenterV.I.P. Organization INC.Greene County (5 grants, each $3,000)Boy Scout Troop 945Center For Rural Family DevelopmentEutaw Housing Authority Enrichment ProgramGirl Scout Troop 408United Purposes, Inc.Lowndes County (5 grants funded, totaling $14,500)Burkville Volunteer Fire Department - $ 3,000.00Harvest Tyme Food Ministries - $ 2,500.00Hayneville/Lowndes County Public Library - $ 3,000.00R.E.A.C.H. (Rural Enrichment Assessing Community Hands) - $ 3,000.00Student Tutoring & Enrichment Program (S T E P ) - $ 3,000.00Hale County (2 grants, each $2,000)Hale County Community Enrichment SocietyLive-in Your Dream OutreachMacon County (2 grants, each $3,000)Epsilon Chapter Chi Eta Phi Sorority Inc.Too Good for Drugs PhotojournalismMarengo County (5 grants, each $3,000)Braxton Senior CareRural Business and Training Center, Inc.The Moore Wright GroupU.S. Jones High School National Alumni AssociationWoman of Faith of DemopolisPerry County (2 grants, each $3,000)Love is What Love DoesSowing Seeds of HopePickens County (2 grants, each $3,000)Pickensville Community Center CouncilTranquility 2020Sumter County (4 grants, each $3,000)Divine Girls CoalitionHealth and Wellness Education CenterUniversal Medical Training Services, LLC.Webb Teaching MinistriesWilcox County (5 grants)Black Belt Treasures Cultural Arts Center - $ 3,000.00Build A Better Community - $ 1,555.00Camden Community Youth Development Center - $ 2,500.00HCLC Outreach Ministries (OM) - $ 2,500.00Lily Baptist Community Center & Youth Development Inc. - $ 2,500.00Follow BBCF and community developments and more online at www.blackbeltfound.org and via our social media outlets at BBCF Facebook, Instagram, Youtube Channel, or Twitter.