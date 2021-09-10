Meet CEO of Shufti Pro Victor Fredung at Money2020 Europe
London, United Kingdom, September 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Victor Fredung, CEO of the global ID verification service provider Shufti Pro (www.shuftipro.com), will be attending Money20/20 Europe, which is taking place in Amsterdam from 21 to 23 September 2021.
The largest fintech and payments conference in Europe, Money2020 (https://europe.money2020.com/), brings together visionaries and fintech disrupters: the people who built the ecosystem, and the people who are stirring change and challenging it. The conference agenda, speaker line-up, and themes can be viewed from their website.
At this year's event, businesses seeking to defend themselves against identity and financial fraud can have a one-on-one discussion with Victor Fredung and the team behind Shufti Pro; Kristina Zakharchenko (Head of Sales & Business Development), Hanna Kyrpychova (Regional Sales Manager), and Laura Newman (European Sales Manager).
“Happy to say that Shufti Pro will be exhibiting at the upcoming Money2020 in Amsterdam this year. Hopefully, there won’t be any last-minute travel restrictions and anyone that wants to meet up to discuss automated #KYC feel free to reach out or come by our stand A30,” announced Fredung.
Victor Fredung, a Sweden-based fintech expert with around 10 years of industry experience, was appointed as the CEO of Shufti Pro in 2017. Under his leadership, the global SaaS provider expanded its operations to 230+ countries and territories, opened 4 regional offices, and won numerous awards for its AI-powered KYC and AML verification services. These include the Global Business Excellence Award, Best in Biz Award, Product Leader Award, Global Banking and Finance Awards 2021, and Gold Prize in the International Business Awards® 2021. The company also became a CyberTech 100 company in 2021.
The 2021 edition of Money20/20 Europe will be taking place at the RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre in Amsterdam (Netherlands). To learn more about KYC, AML, and compliance solutions, have an exclusive discussion with Victor Fredung at stall number A30, or get in touch through Shufti Pro’s website.
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is globally acclaimed for providing a rapid, secure, and compliant means of performing digital identity verification. Its AI-based IDV services have an accuracy rate of 98.67% and are offered in 230+ countries and territories. By supporting 3000+ identity documents in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro has proven to be ideal for eliminating the risk of digital fraud while maintaining regulatory compliance with GDPR and AML/KYC obligations.
