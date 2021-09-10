DSM Announced as New Sponsor for Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2021
SMi Group reports: Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference welcome DSM as the latest sponsor.
London, United Kingdom, September 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Building on the successes of 2019, SMi Group will once again host a dedicated pre-conference Active Protection Systems Focus Day on the 15th November 2021 which will provide detailed and exclusive insight into how leading nations are integrating APS into their existing vehicle fleets.
Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability will convene on 16th – 17th November 2021 in London, UK. At this year's conference, you will hear from leading technical experts and militaries from the most forward-thinking nations.
To register your place, please visit: www.favsurvivability.com/PR6PRCOM - register before 30th September to save £100.
SMi Group are delighted to announce DSM as their latest sponsor for Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2021.
Who is DSM?
Law enforcement, first responders and military service personnel risk their lives every day to keep communities around the world safe. Dyneema® helps protect them while they protect us.
Dyneema® has one of the highest strength-to-weight ratios of any material on Earth, allowing armor solutions to maintain the highest levels of protection without sacrificing user comfort or maneuverability. In fact, DSM works directly with industry-leading armor manufacturers to develop technologies that are fit-for-purpose.
Beyond continual innovation and collaboration, the lightweight construction of armor made with Dyneema® helps mitigate long-term injuries associated with the cumulative effect of daily armor use – providing protection on the front lines and beyond.
Unlike any other event, the survivability conference is a meeting for the international armoured vehicle community designed around a series of focused discussions on the strategies and technologies being adopted to enhance crew and platform survivability.
For the updated agenda and to register your place, please visit: www.favsurvivability.com/PR6PRCOM and take advantage of the early bird offer ending 30th September 2021 to save £100.
Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2021
Conference: 16th – 17th November 2021
Focus Day: 15th November 2021
London, United Kingdom
www.favsurvivability.com/PR6PRCOM
Gold Sponsor: Leonardo
Sponsors: ABBS, Collins Aerospace, DSM, Flensburger Farhzeugbau, Microflown AVISA, Pearson Engineering, TenCate Advanced Armour
Source - https://www.dsm.com
For delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.
Contact
Nisha Poyser-Reid
(0) 20 7827 6020
www.favsurvivability.com/PR6PRCOM
Categories