Global Technology Event, TechEx, Returns as a Physical Expo
Bristol, United Kingdom, September 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TechEx Global, the world-leading enterprise technology exhibition and conference, welcomed more than 4,000 members of the tech community through its doors this week.
TechEx was delighted to be back as a physical event at the Business Design Centre in London this week. One of the first large-scale technology exhibitions to return, TechEx saw a vibrant audience have diverse conversations, and build a number of partnerships in the technology sector.
Now in its fifth year, the conference returned to Business Design Centre, London on September 6-7, 2021, and consisted of five co-located events covering AI & Big Data, Blockchain, Cyber Security & Cloud, Digital Transformation and IoT.
More than 100 exhibitors filled the hall as attendees enjoyed informative and thought-provoking talks by 228 speakers from an impressive line-up of companies, including Aston Martin, BBC, BT, HSBC and Hyundai.
Ian Johnson, TechEx founder, was delighted to see the successful return of in-person events.
He said: “It’s brilliant to be welcoming so many people in the technology sector back to our events.
“Expos, such as TechEx Global, are hugely important for companies and the individuals working in tech to network, collaborate, share knowledge and inspire each other, and it’s great to be a part of that.”
SocialBlox, a startup blockchain-based social network, was one of the companies thrilled to be back exhibiting in-person.
Michiel Ipenburg, SocialBlox founder and CEO, said: “This is the perfect place to find people with mutual interests. We’ve been extremely busy with people popping in and out of our booth for the whole two days. It’s been amazing.
“It’s key to meet people in person. It’s really important for me to get that personal connection.”
Having attended the event, Daniel Beazer, senior contributing analyst, Structure Research, said: “I’ve been surprised at how well online events work but I think you have to meet in person. It’s actually crucial.”
“And TechEx Global has had an incredibly high quality of panel discussions. I’ve visited quite a lot of tech events over the years, but I’ve never before come across one that has such a high quality of speakers. The talks were really enjoyable and there have been lots of lively discussions. It’s been amazing.”
AI Expo
Hot topics covered at the AI show included, Business Intelligence, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, AI Algorithms, Data & Analytics, Virtual Assistants & Chatbots. The show also featured case study-based presentations offering insight into the deployment of AI across different verticals.
Blockchain Expo
The Blockchain conference presented a series of expert keynotes, interactive panel discussions and solution-based case studies exploring the key industries that are set to be disrupted the most by this new technology. This included the legal sectors, retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, energy, music, government and real estate.
Cyber Security & Cloud Expo
Scalability, best practice for CISOs and staffing issues were big talking points at the Cyber Security & Cloud Expo. Other topics discussed in depth included the challenges around providing ROI, cloud, network defence, digital identity, automation, emerging tech, threat detection and landscapes, DDoS and malware.
Digital Transformation Expo
With our way of working having been drastically altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, discussions around Digital Workforces and the Future of Work featured heavily. Disruptive technologies covered at Digital Transformation Expo included Understanding Risk and Security, Using AI to understand behaviours, 5G connectivity & WiFi6, Quantum Computing and Edge Computing.
IoT Expo
Digital Transformation was also a subject of debate at the IoT Expo, as was Data Analytics, IIoT & Smart Manufacturing, Connected Environments, Smart Energy & Enterprise Sustainability and Industry Collaborations.
For more information on TechEx Global, or future events, visit www.techexevent.com
