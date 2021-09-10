SMC Corporation Exhibits at FabTech in Chicago - Sept 13-16
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at FabTech, North America’s largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event at McCormick Place in Chicago, September 13-16.
Noblesville, IN, September 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Visit SMC in the North Building, Hall B in the Welding, Robotics and Industrial Automation section at Booth B13050 for a hands-on experience with the latest innovations in automation equipment and end-of-arm tooling for collaborative robots (cobots) as well as for bending & forming, cutting, fastening & joining, finishing/paint & powder coating, plate & structural fabricating, roll forming, and tool & die machines.
SMC components on exhibit are:
Large Capacity Recirculating Chillers (26 kW)
Dual independent cooling channels in one package
Copper free and suitable for DI water
±0.1°C temperature stability
R410A refrigerant
Long Range Wireless Communication Solenoid Valve Manifold
Uses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryption
Frequency hopping at 5ms intervals
Cloud based process management (IoT/Industry 4.0)
Up to 300 meter range
IO-Link Products for Connecting Actuators and Sensors
Fieldbus communication for solenoid valves
Digital pressure sensors
Digital flow sensors
Digital gap checker
End Effectors, Pick and Place Assemblies for Cobots
Magnetic Grippers
For holding metallic workpieces
Does not require a vacuum source
Keeps holding force during power loss
Vacuum generators and cups
Silicone, NBR, FKM, mark-free material vacuum cups
Energy saving features
High Rigidity Clamp Cylinders
Compact, lightweight and weld spatter resistant
NAAMS standard design
Dust Collection / Jet Pulse Valves
Millions of cycle life elastomer diaphragm
Direct piping and compression fitting connections
ISO13849-1, Category 3/4, Safety Dump Valves
Quickly exhaust residual air pressure for machine safety
Filters, Regulators and Air Treatment Products
Energy Conservation Products
Exhibit Hours:
Sept 13 (Mon) 10:00 – 6:00 (CT)
Sept 14 (Tues) 9:00 – 5:00 (CT)
Sept 15 (Wed) 9:00 – 5:00 (CT)
Sept 16 (Thurs) 9:00 – 3:00 (CT)
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.
