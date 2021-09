SMC Corporation Exhibits at FabTech in Chicago - Sept 13-16

Noblesville, IN, September 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Visit SMC in the North Building, Hall B in the Welding, Robotics and Industrial Automation section at Booth B13050 for a hands-on experience with the latest innovations in automation equipment and end-of-arm tooling for collaborative robots (cobots) as well as for bending & forming, cutting, fastening & joining, finishing/paint & powder coating, plate & structural fabricating, roll forming, and tool & die machines.SMC components on exhibit are:Large Capacity Recirculating Chillers (26 kW)Dual independent cooling channels in one packageCopper free and suitable for DI water±0.1°C temperature stabilityR410A refrigerantLong Range Wireless Communication Solenoid Valve ManifoldUses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryptionFrequency hopping at 5ms intervalsCloud based process management (IoT/Industry 4.0)Up to 300 meter rangeIO-Link Products for Connecting Actuators and SensorsFieldbus communication for solenoid valvesDigital pressure sensorsDigital flow sensorsDigital gap checkerEnd Effectors, Pick and Place Assemblies for CobotsMagnetic GrippersFor holding metallic workpiecesDoes not require a vacuum sourceKeeps holding force during power lossVacuum generators and cupsSilicone, NBR, FKM, mark-free material vacuum cupsEnergy saving featuresHigh Rigidity Clamp CylindersCompact, lightweight and weld spatter resistantNAAMS standard designDust Collection / Jet Pulse ValvesMillions of cycle life elastomer diaphragmDirect piping and compression fitting connectionsISO13849-1, Category 3/4, Safety Dump ValvesQuickly exhaust residual air pressure for machine safetyFilters, Regulators and Air Treatment ProductsEnergy Conservation ProductsExhibit Hours:Sept 13 (Mon) 10:00 – 6:00 (CT)Sept 14 (Tues) 9:00 – 5:00 (CT)Sept 15 (Wed) 9:00 – 5:00 (CT)Sept 16 (Thurs) 9:00 – 3:00 (CT)About SMC Corporation of AmericaSMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.