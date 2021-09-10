Philadelphia Collaborative Law & Mediation Frontrunner Maribeth Blessing Shares Her Story & Industry Predictions on NoBull Marketing’s “Evolving with The Times” Podcast
Learn About the Woman Who’s Pushed for Peaceful Family Law Practices to Come to Pennsylvania for Over 30 Years
Philadelphia, PA, September 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NoBull Marketing today announced a newly released hour-long interview with Maribeth Blessing – a local peacemaking family lawyer legend who has pushed for alternative dispute resolution processes such as collaborative law, amicable separation, and mediation to come to Pennsylvania for over 30 years through her individual law firm and through organizations she’s founded such as Lawyers With Heart.
“My journey into law started with my desire to teach and to serve the needs of children. After experiencing my own unexpected divorce, and later transitioning from being a teacher to a Child Support Hearing Officer, I decided to attend law school and commit my life to helping families and children in their worst times.” - Maribeth Blessing
“By 2031, I hope to see a future in family law where courts are more accessible through technology like Zoom, and they spend more time triaging with families before proceeding to legal action. I'd like to see a more people-friendly court system that focuses on supporting, educating, and healing people rather than punishing them.” - Maribeth Blessing
The interview dives deep into Maribeth’s career and insights such as:
How Maribeth’s personal values and faith align with her work as a peacemaker
How collaborative law, mediation, and other peacemaking methods are changing the legal landscape
Maribeth’s predictions for the pending demise of litigation based practices
Access The Interview Here: https://familylawagency.com/maribeth-blessing
About NoBull Marketing: NoBull Marketing is a growth marketing agency specialized in helping peacemaking family lawyers add 2-15 new cases every single month. Through the “Evolving With The Times” podcast, we’re interviewing changemakers such as Woody Mosten (Mediation Pioneer) and Ron Baker (The Soul of Enterprise) to stay on top of how family law is evolving in response to a more emotionally enlightened market.
About Maribeth Blessing: Since 1991, Maribeth has found her calling in devoting her career towards guiding families towards peaceful dispute resolution as a full-time practicing collaborative law attorney and mediator. She’s highly lauded for her work, having received the 2011 and 2012 Woman of the Year Award and is recognized as a top 5% lawyer in Philadelphia. She’s also been featured on Divorce Done Right, Channel 6 News, ABC News, and the Philadelphia Magazine. And if that wasn’t enough, she’s also an original founder of Lawyer’s With Heart, a group of collaborative lawyers devoted to helping more families divorce and resolve conflicts through peaceful and non litigation based methods.
