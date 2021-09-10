Broadway Veteran, Raquela Burt Stars in Into the Woods
Stage, disco, Sondheim and Fundraising for a Friend
Rancho Cordova, CA, September 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Broadway veteran, Raquela Burt is back in the musical theatre scene and says she’s glad to be doing it on the stage of Rancho Cordova’s, Hummingbird Theatre Company. “Are you kidding?,” Raquela continued, “…I miss community theatre very much! I’m so honored to be a part of this new ‘high-in-demand’ theatre company!” Danielle Mercado, owner and director of Hummingbird Theatre Company, offered Raquela the opportunity to play the role of "The Witch" in their upcoming 2021 October production of “Into The Woods.” (Scheduled to be an outdoor event at The Village Green Amphitheatre in Rancho Cordova, Ca.)
Raquela Burt, (also known as the Disco Diva of the underground club scene), released more than 40 records since 1998. She is better known as the "Best Cover Vocalist" in her 2010 release of Taylor Dayne’s, “Tell It To My Heart.” She currently lives in Elk Grove, CA where she is a full time vocal instructor.
When asked about the 1988 Tony award winning musical and following behind the steps of former Witches like Bernadette Peters, Vanessa Williams, Donna Murphy and Meryl Streep, Raquela acknowledged, “There is no way I intend to match up to those incredible performers, but I can tell you that with Danielle’s (Mercado) direction, I am enjoying every moment evolving her (The Witch) during rehearsals. You’ll just have to come and see it, but don’t come just to see me! This cast is going to knock everyone out of that park!” Raquela later admitted, “…even though I’ve had the great honor of working with him (Sondheim) in a few ASCAP workshops, I have to confess, in my entire 30-year musical career, I’ve never actually performed in a Stephen Sondheim Musical. Thanks to this soon-to-be performance, I’ll finally put an end to that.”
Raquela’s stage work wasn’t limited to just concert tours or Broadway. After losing yet another close and talented friend to AIDS who was also rejected by their own family due to being gay, Raquela began her personal journey of helping during the beginnings of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS fundraising scene during the late 1990’s. As a result, she had been seen proudly sharing the stage with names like Billy Porter, Hugh Jackman, Michael McElroy, Heather Headley, Kristin Chenoweth, plus countless others.
See Raquela in Hummingbird Theatre Co. production of “Into The Woods.” Tickets available on Eventbrite.
Only 10 exclusive shows:
Oct 1, Fri, 8:00 PM
Oct 2, Sat, 8:00 PM
Oct 8, Fri, 8:00 PM
Oct 9, Sat, 8:00 PM
Oct 14, Thu, 7:00
Oct 15, Fri, 8:00
Oct 16, Sat, 8:00
Oct 21, Thu, 7:00
Oct 22, Fri, 8:00 PM
Oct 23, Sat, 8:00 PM
