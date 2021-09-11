Interview Released with Speaker, Captain (N) Timothy Thompson, Commodore Task Force 67, U.S. Navy Ahead of Airborne ISR 2021 Conference
SMi Group reports: An interview has been released with a U.S. Navy speaker to discuss developments in this domain ahead of the conference in London this October.
London, United Kingdom, September 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In the run-up to this year’s Airborne ISR Conference, taking place in London on 20th and 21st October 2021, SMi Group interviewed with a senior representative from the U.S. Navy, Captain (N) Timothy Thompson, Commodore Task Force 67, to discuss current developments, priorities, and his involvement as a speaker at this conference.
A snapshot of Captain (N) Timothy Thompson’s interview:
Are there any technology or platform updates that have interested you in the past few years?
“I am keenly focused on integration of manned and unmanned platforms. CTF-67 is scheduled to receive the MQ-4C, TRITON unmanned aerial vehicle early 2024 which requires significant planning to appropriately set the 6th Fleet theatre of operations. In addition to preparing for arrival of MQ-4C I am deeply interested in the processing, exploitation, and dissemination of the vast amounts of data that will be collected by TRITON 24/7 orbits, specifically how advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence can be leveraged to fully exploit the vast amounts of collected raw data.”
What are the key areas for the development of Airborne ISR?
“Aside from bespoke Airborne ISR platforms and advances in collections sensors across myriad spectrums, I believe the greatest advances during the next 5 years will be in data manipulation and exploitation to ensure actionable intelligence is delivered to decision makers at the speed of relevancy.”
What excites you most about this year's programme and what tangible lessons will it offer attendees?
“As many attendees will likely agree, I most look forward to being in attendance in person rather than another virtual event. Meeting and networking with other conference attendees is as beneficial as the information being presented by conference speakers.”
Captain (N) Timothy Thompson joins a line-up of senior speakers from nations at the forefront of delivering airborne intelligence. The confirmed speakers feature senior experts from: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, German Air Force, Lithuanian Air Force, NAMPA, NATO Allied Land Command, NATO HQ, Portuguese Air Force, Royal Air Force, Royal Netherlands Air Force, TNO, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army Europe, and many more.
Airborne ISR Conference
20th-21st October 2021
London, UK
Gold Sponsors: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and Leonardo
Sponsors: Phase One, Airbus
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
