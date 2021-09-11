World EV Day: Jigsaw24 Takes Charge in EV Push
Nottingham, United Kingdom, September 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Leading B2B technology solutions provider Jigsaw24 has installed two electric vehicle charging points in its Nottingham Head Office car park to encourage staff and visitors to use sustainable transport.
The company partnered with ChargePoint and Raw Charging to fit two state-of-the-art, fully managed 22kW charging points at its headquarters just off the M1.
The bays are reserved for battery electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles to use while charging, with employees, customers and site visitors paying a competitive rate.
Jigsaw24 hopes the fully funded installation will persuade employees, vendor partners or customers considering an electric vehicle (EV) to make the switch and benefit from the affordable recharging, impressive ranges and reduced road tax which EVs bring.
The company has also signed up to a salary sacrifice scheme that enables qualifying staff to enjoy tax benefits on a brand-new electric car via a contract hire agreement.
Those taking advantage of the scheme can choose from many of the latest models, including the MG 5, Volkswagen ID.3, Vauxhall Corsa E and the Tesla Model 3, and will then be able to charge their vehicle in the car park directly in front of their office as they work.
The new bays are part of ChargePoint, one of the world’s largest EV charging networks, so employees, customers and visitors can use the ChargePoint app to begin a charging session from their phone.
Jigsaw24 is also planning in due course to deploy EVs within its delivery fleet as part of a bid to become net zero carbon.
Roger Whittle, CEO at Jigsaw24, said, “The investment in these charging points reflects Jigsaw24’s commitment to leaving no stone unturned as we improve our impact on the environment.
“Providing our team with somewhere to charge EVs as they work removes an important barrier to adoption of non fossil fuel vehicles, while our customers now have more options when planning a journey to meet us.
“We have also had a great deal of interest in our salary sacrifice pilot, and it is exciting to see that our colleagues at Jigsaw24 share our passion for driving down emissions and travelling more sustainably where possible.”
For more information about Jigsaw24, visit the company's website https://www.jigsaw24.com.
For more information, contact Victoria Baxter on 07824 427 862 or victoria.baxter@Jigsaw24.com.
Notes to editors:
Jigsaw24 is a leading B2B IT solutions provider. With specialists across all industries, we help businesses, creatives, educational institutions and public sector organisations to improve their performance through better sustainable technology and expert services, support and sales. We are an Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller and an Apple Authorised Education Specialist. We are also an Apple Premium Service Provider, a Microsoft Gold Cloud Productivity Competency Partner, an Avid Elite Partner and hold top accreditations from leading manufacturers including Adobe, HP, Blackmagic Design and more. We are committed to using technology to help our customers solve real-world problems and reduce their impact on the planet, delivering projects in an environmentally responsible way. We were founded in 1992 in Nottingham, ideally located to provide full nationwide coverage.
Categories