Infopro Learning Wins 50 Brandon Hall Excellence Awards for 2021
Infopro Learning bags 50 awards at the Brandon Hall Excellence Awards 2021 in more than 15 categories with the total winning tally of 9 Gold, 21 Silver, and 20 Bronze.
Plainsboro, NJ, September 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Infopro Learning celebrates its winning of 50 awards at the reputed Brandon Hall Excellence Awards 2021. The foremost workforce transformation and training outsourcing company, Infopro Learning, again gained a spotlight amongst the top awarded companies in the learning and development space. The leading organization won under 15 different categories including Custom Content development, Learning & Development, Sales Performance, and so on. The total winning tally comprises of 9 Gold, 21 Silver, and 20 Bronze awards.
Anu Galhotra, Senior Vice President of Learning Solutions, Infopro Learning shares, “Winning 50 Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards is a special achievement for Team Infopro Learning. We share this success with our clients who partnered with us and inspired us to drive these award-winning learning programs. We take inspiration from this achievement to fuel our pursuit to deliver memorable learning experiences that focus on performance and business outcomes. A special mention to the Brandon Hall Group as well, for recognizing our passion for transformative and innovative work.”
Mike Cooke, CEO at Brandon Hall Group, says, “We added several awards categories this year to specifically address critical needs including how organizations addressed the new dynamics of work and embedded the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion in their HCM practices. Big congratulations to all the winning organizations who demonstrated their excellence by adopting a people-aligned approach to drive performance impact and boost operational excellence. Demonstrating HCM’s impact on the current business scenario is what keeps our awards at par.”
Infopro Learning offered a wide range of award-winning solutions for diverse industries from Healthcare and Banking to Non-profit, IT, and others.
View the complete list of winners of Brandon Hall Excellence Awards 2021 and to know more about our innovative solutions, write to mailto:info@infoprolearning.com
About Infopro Learning
Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation company that unlocks the potential of people -employees, clients, and partners. Unlocking the potential of people unleashes higher levels of performance, resulting in outcomes aligned with your company’s strategic objectives. Infopro Learning helps you grow, manage change effectively, and ultimately - transform.
People are a primary source of an organization’s competitive advantage. Over the last 25 years, Infopro Learning has built services and solutions around training, upskilling, and developing people.
As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers a full- service of solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, including strategy, curriculum design, content development, training delivery, learning administration, and talent sourcing. Their digital platforms and global infrastructure enable accelerated realization of the outcomes associated with full-service solutions.
Infopro Learning offers its “unlock” series of innovative leadership and talent development programs designed as a blended learning journey for individual contributors as well as first time, mid-level, and executive leaders. Infopro Learning’s specialized learning solutions are outcomes based and helps organizations improve performance in areas of product adoption, customer education, sales, customer service, IT/ Tech & onboarding.
To learn more about how Infopro Learning can unlock your organization’s potential, please reach out to us at mailto:info@infoprolearning.com
About Brandon Hall Group
Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management.
With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Our mission: Empower excellence in organizations around the world through our research and tools each and every day.
At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. The Membership Program offers insights and best practices to enable executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.
Contact
Infopro LearningContact
Nolan Hout
+1-801-899-5845
www.infoprolearning.com
Categories