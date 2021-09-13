MediateThis Podcast Host & Virtual Mediation Pioneer Matthew Brickman Shares His Life Story & Industry Insights on NoBull Marketing’s “Evolving with The Times” Podcast
Learn About the Man Who Has Logged Over 8,600 Hours of Mediation and Pioneered Virtual Mediation Over a Decade Before COVID-19
Palm City, FL, September 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NoBull Marketing today announced a recently released hour-long interview with Matthew Brickman – a mediation superstar who pioneered the use of virtual mediation back in 2009 and has gone one to facilitate over 8,600 hours of mediation throughout the globe. Through his MediateThis podcast, Matthew Brickman breaks down the process of Mediation and its unique applications to the Family Law industry and beyond.
“I got introduced to mediation through my own divorce that spanned over 12 years, where I was in and out of court many times. What I loved about mediation was that I had control over the process with set parameters and could help people reach a peaceful resolution without having my clients give up their decision making authority to a third party judge.” -Matthew Brickman.
“By 2031, I hope to see a future where family law is practiced primarily through virtual technology and where most disputes are resolved via the much more self empowering process of mediation rather than through the costly, outdated, and slow moving court system. Who knows? Maybe mediation will one day look like a Jedi Council meeting over holograms!” -Matthew Brickman
The interview dives deep into Matthew’s career and insights such as:
How Matthew Possibly Invented The World’s First Online Mediation Software Before Zoom
What Changes Matthew is Seeing Happen Throughout Mediation and Family Law
Why Matthew Is Concerned That The Judicial System and ABA Is Stuck In The Past
Access The Interview Here: https://familylawagency.com/matthew-brickman
About NoBull Marketing: NoBull Marketing is a growth marketing agency specialized in helping peacemaking family lawyers add 2-15 new cases every single month. Through the “Evolving With The Times” podcast, we’re interviewing changemakers such as Colin Rule (Mediate.com), mediation pioneer Woody Mosten, and Ron Baker (The Soul of Enterprise) to stay on top of how family law is evolving in response to a more emotionally enlightened market.
About Matthew Brickman: Matthew Brickman is the founder of iChatMediation.com and host of the popular podcast MediateThis! Matthew is a Florida Supreme Court Certified Mediator and over the last 12 years has mediated over 2,548 unique cases in partnership with over 638 attorneys and logged an astounding 8,604 hours of mediation.
“I got introduced to mediation through my own divorce that spanned over 12 years, where I was in and out of court many times. What I loved about mediation was that I had control over the process with set parameters and could help people reach a peaceful resolution without having my clients give up their decision making authority to a third party judge.” -Matthew Brickman.
“By 2031, I hope to see a future where family law is practiced primarily through virtual technology and where most disputes are resolved via the much more self empowering process of mediation rather than through the costly, outdated, and slow moving court system. Who knows? Maybe mediation will one day look like a Jedi Council meeting over holograms!” -Matthew Brickman
The interview dives deep into Matthew’s career and insights such as:
How Matthew Possibly Invented The World’s First Online Mediation Software Before Zoom
What Changes Matthew is Seeing Happen Throughout Mediation and Family Law
Why Matthew Is Concerned That The Judicial System and ABA Is Stuck In The Past
Access The Interview Here: https://familylawagency.com/matthew-brickman
About NoBull Marketing: NoBull Marketing is a growth marketing agency specialized in helping peacemaking family lawyers add 2-15 new cases every single month. Through the “Evolving With The Times” podcast, we’re interviewing changemakers such as Colin Rule (Mediate.com), mediation pioneer Woody Mosten, and Ron Baker (The Soul of Enterprise) to stay on top of how family law is evolving in response to a more emotionally enlightened market.
About Matthew Brickman: Matthew Brickman is the founder of iChatMediation.com and host of the popular podcast MediateThis! Matthew is a Florida Supreme Court Certified Mediator and over the last 12 years has mediated over 2,548 unique cases in partnership with over 638 attorneys and logged an astounding 8,604 hours of mediation.
Contact
NoBull Marketing, LLCContact
Ronnie Deaver
609-535-2266
familylawagency.com
Ronnie Deaver
609-535-2266
familylawagency.com
Categories