XtraGlobex Launches XG Onward Marketing for Homecare and Community Based Services Workforce Recruitment and Consumer Marketing
XG Onward Marketing uses social media to target a selective audience with pinpoint-focused messaging.
Philadelphia, PA, September 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- XtraGlobex, Inc., expands its strategy-based business development offerings to health and human services organizations on September 10, 2021 with XG Onward Marketing, digital media marketing services dedicated to helping providers attract outstanding caregivers and expand their consumer base.
Reaching beyond brand building, XG Onward Marketing uses social media to target a selective audience with pinpoint-focused messaging. XtraGlobex’s responsive team of digital marketing, content, and technology experts uses proprietary tracking and monitoring tools to measure results on a daily basis to optimize content and quickly generate relevant leads from both consumer and applicant pools.
“Over the past year, we’ve helped numerous agencies in multiple markets gather, nurture and most importantly, convert leads into quality staff and satisfied consumers,” says XtraGlobex President and Founder Fady Sahhar, “and do it more effectively and efficiently than traditional media and methods. It’s a hands-on, managed process with daily contact and oversight that’s hyper-specific to your goals. We’ve tested and proven it for organizations across the country and are so confident in the results that we want to take it to a broader offering. That’s XG Onward Marketing.”
Dr. Sahhar’s expertise in the areas of Managed Care and Value Based Payments is sought by industry leaders and start-ups alike. His many years of experience and advocacy in the HCBS industry bring a uniquely informed view to the specific hurdles facing providers looking to grow their business in a post-pandemic economy.
“It’s very satisfying for us to bring that broad perspective to a project and collaborate with new colleagues to solve problems in, often, very innovative ways,” says Mandy Sahhar the Program Leader. “Our team at XG Onward Marketing is ready to apply our complementary skill sets and data-driven digital marketing strategies to customize a winning campaign for providers of any size.”
XtraGlobex provides strategy, analytics and communications services to organizations specializing in healthcare, community-based and professional organizations serving the Medicare and Medicaid populations and Long Term Services and Supports. Learn how XtraGlobex works with clients to create exceptional and sustainable competitive advantage, turning existing challenges into positive solutions and future hurdles into launchpads for growth at XtraGlobex.com.
Rasa Kaye
1 (856) 397-5040
www.xtraglobex.com
