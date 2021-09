Softline Expands European Presence Through Acquisition of Squalio

London, United Kingdom, September 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The deal strengthens Softline’s presence in the region, aligns with plans to further expand across Europe, and accelerates the Company’s global expansion strategy. Squalio CEO Sandis Kolomenskis will continue to lead the licensing business with support from Softline among other different Squalio business lines which remain unchanged.Softline Global CEO Sergey Chernovolenko comments, “We are excited to have acquired Squalio as they have developed a dominant licensing business through first-class licensing expertise and certifications with key strategic vendors, such as Microsoft, Adobe, Oracle, IBM, Google and other cloud and security solutions leading players. As we continue to expand our presence in Eastern Europe and the Baltics through a strategy that balances acquisitions and organic growth, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to grow alongside Squalio in the coming years.”Squalio CEO Sandis Kolomenskis comments, “Squalio’s mission is to partner with and guide individuals and companies towards a sustainable digital environment. By joining forces with Softline, another fast-growing tech company, we are confident that the expanded portfolio breadth, customer and market reach, and investment capacity will support us in achieving our goals.”During Softline’s financial year of 2020, the company increased its international business share to 45% through both organic growth and M&A. In September 2020, the Group opened its headquarters in London, followed by acquisitions of the software development outsourcing business from Aplana Group, a controlling stake in the German company Softline AG, and Embee, an Indian IT company specialising in cloud services, software licensing, cybersecurity and system integration services.