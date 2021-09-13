Visiontech Solutions Group (VSG) Announces Company Name Change to Chainlogix
Troy, VA, September 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- “Chainlogix” better conveys the company’s use of proven, methodical approaches to supply chain operation.
Today, Visiontech Solutions Group (VSG), a global leader in custom-tailored supply chain solutions, announced that it will be changing its name to Chainlogix effective September 1, 2021. According to Francois Martin, VP of Marketing, the name “Chainlogix” better represents the company by blending its two core competencies: supply chain management and disciplined problem solving.
Rick Perrault, CEO, stated, “We are excited about this new name as it better reflects what we do: solving your supply chain challenges with impactful solutions to achieve supply chain reliability, impactful cost reduction, and superior innovation. Be assured that nothing about the day-to-day support we provide to you will change. We’re the same team and we have a commitment to the same mission and values that have guided our partnership since its inception.”
The company’s intentionality is not lost on the new logo. While blue conveys professionalism, trust, authority, power, and loyalty, orange represents vibrancy, playfulness, happiness, artistry, and energy. The open chain links symbolize the interconnected nature of supply chains, the inherent trust involved in partnership, as well as Chainlogix’s commitment to openness and transparency.
About Chainlogix
Since first opening its doors in 1988, Chainlogix has been an industry leader in creative, engineered solutions for manufacturers. Its highly experienced supply chain professionals assist in every step of the manufacturing process, from the design to production of quality products. Through the company’s strategic partnerships, firm commitment to unsurpassed customer care, worldwide sourcing capabilities and offices in the USA and China, clients achieve a sustainable reduction in their total acquisition costs and build supply chain resiliency.
Today, Visiontech Solutions Group (VSG), a global leader in custom-tailored supply chain solutions, announced that it will be changing its name to Chainlogix effective September 1, 2021. According to Francois Martin, VP of Marketing, the name “Chainlogix” better represents the company by blending its two core competencies: supply chain management and disciplined problem solving.
Rick Perrault, CEO, stated, “We are excited about this new name as it better reflects what we do: solving your supply chain challenges with impactful solutions to achieve supply chain reliability, impactful cost reduction, and superior innovation. Be assured that nothing about the day-to-day support we provide to you will change. We’re the same team and we have a commitment to the same mission and values that have guided our partnership since its inception.”
The company’s intentionality is not lost on the new logo. While blue conveys professionalism, trust, authority, power, and loyalty, orange represents vibrancy, playfulness, happiness, artistry, and energy. The open chain links symbolize the interconnected nature of supply chains, the inherent trust involved in partnership, as well as Chainlogix’s commitment to openness and transparency.
About Chainlogix
Since first opening its doors in 1988, Chainlogix has been an industry leader in creative, engineered solutions for manufacturers. Its highly experienced supply chain professionals assist in every step of the manufacturing process, from the design to production of quality products. Through the company’s strategic partnerships, firm commitment to unsurpassed customer care, worldwide sourcing capabilities and offices in the USA and China, clients achieve a sustainable reduction in their total acquisition costs and build supply chain resiliency.
Contact
ChainlogixContact
Francois Martin
434-465-6364
https://chainlogix.com
Francois Martin
434-465-6364
https://chainlogix.com
Categories