SMi's 23rd Annual Global MilSatCom Confex Day Two USA Focused Expert Speakers Announced
SMi Group reports: ahead of the 23rd Annual Global MilSatCom Confex in November 2021, SMi Group announces USA expert speakers for day two.
London, United Kingdom, September 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As the world enters a new era of near-peer competition, it is widely accepted dogma that no nation will go to war alone. However, significant problems with C2 interoperability between allies remain; despite sustained efforts to align international communications architectures and improve systems integration, a large amount of work must still be done to guarantee that a multinational coalition can communicate as smoothly and quickly as possible.
Building on its success over the years, SMi Group are delighted to welcome the 23rd Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition in London, UK (virtually option available) convening on 2nd to 4th November 2021, with a Disruptive Technology Focus Day on 1st November 2021.
Interested parties can register for this event at http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PRcom4 . Take advantage of the early bird offer, register by 30 September 2021 to save £100. Taking place in London, UK or attendees have the option to attend virtually with online portal access to the live event.
Ahead of the flagship event in November, SMi Group announce key expert speakers that will be featured on Day Two (3rd November 2021), predominantly focused on the USA:
Opening Keynote Address on Enterprise Vision Requirements and Acquisition by Colonel Ryan Colburn, Chief, Spectrum Warfare Division, SMC, US Space Force
Allied by Design: How Everyone Benefits with an International Mindset from Day One presented by Ms Deanna Ryals, Chief Partnership Officer, SMC, US Space Force
COMSATCOM for the Warfighter: Transforming SATCOM Capability with Commercial Capacity presented by Ms Clare Grason, Chief, Commercial Satellite Communications Office, US Space Force
More Day Two expert speaker that will be presenting include:
• Chair: Mr Mike Dean, DOD SATCOM Chief, US DOD CIO
• Colonel Matthew Holston, Commander, Space Delta 8, US Space Force
• Mr Gus Anderson, Director of Business Development, Leonardo DRS
• Mr Michael Baxter, SATCOM Technical Lead, Spectrum Warfare Division, SMC, US Space Force
• Dr Mark Dale, Director of Business Development, Kratos Space Federal
• Colonel Shane Taylor, PM Tactical Network, PEO C3T, US Army
• Mr Rick Lober, General Manager/Vice President Defense & Intelligence Systems, Hughes
• Mr James Shaw, Director, Government Solutions, Telesat U.S. Services
• Colonel Ed Skelly, Chief Operations Division, USCENTCOM J6
• Mr Brad Grady, Principal Analyst, Northern Sky Research
• Mr Mike Laney, Lead International Engagement for MILSATCOM, Department of the Air Force
Day 2 of Global MilSatCom 2021 is predominantly focused on the USA. With the ever-growing emphasis on reliable communications for deployed units, the US DoD is investing heavily in MILSATCOM capabilities to achieve and maintain overmatch against its adversaries. Initiatives like the Integrated SATCOM Enterprise Vision, JADC2, OneNetwork and Project Convergence demonstrate this commitment, and we are proud to present a packed day of discussion with leaders from the US DOD’s SATCOM community and their counterparts from the defence industry.
Featuring focus sessions on the SATCOM Enterprise Vision, COMSATCOM, the ground segment, DOD innovation and more, Day 2 presents an unrivalled opportunity for genuine thought-leadership and conversation that will shape the future of DoD SATCOM.
For the full speaker agenda and programme overview, please visit http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PRcom4 and register by 30th September to save £100.
Gold Sponsor: Airbus
Sponsors: Babcock I Boeing I Eutelsat I ExoAnalytic Solutions I GovSat I Hughes I Inmarsat I Kratos I Leonardo DRS I Lockheed Martin I Northrop Grumman I Ovzon I SES I ST Engineering iDirect I Telesat Government Solutions I Thales I The Alliance I Thuraya I Viasat I Virgin Orbit
Exhibitors: GRC Ltd I Inster I Integrasys I Kymeta I L3Harris Technologies I Marlink I Media Broadcast Satellite (MBS) I Milexia I OneWeb I ReQuTech I Seradata I XTAR, LLC
For sponsorship, exhibition, advertising, and branding packages please contact Alia Malick, Space & Satellite Director on +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk
For media queries please contact Simi Sapal, Head of Marketing at ssapal@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6162.
SMi’s 23rd Annual Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition
Conference: 2-4 November 2021
Focus Day: 1 November 2021
London, UK (virtual attendance available)
#GlobalMilSatCom
http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PRcom4
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Building on its success over the years, SMi Group are delighted to welcome the 23rd Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition in London, UK (virtually option available) convening on 2nd to 4th November 2021, with a Disruptive Technology Focus Day on 1st November 2021.
Interested parties can register for this event at http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PRcom4 . Take advantage of the early bird offer, register by 30 September 2021 to save £100. Taking place in London, UK or attendees have the option to attend virtually with online portal access to the live event.
Ahead of the flagship event in November, SMi Group announce key expert speakers that will be featured on Day Two (3rd November 2021), predominantly focused on the USA:
Opening Keynote Address on Enterprise Vision Requirements and Acquisition by Colonel Ryan Colburn, Chief, Spectrum Warfare Division, SMC, US Space Force
Allied by Design: How Everyone Benefits with an International Mindset from Day One presented by Ms Deanna Ryals, Chief Partnership Officer, SMC, US Space Force
COMSATCOM for the Warfighter: Transforming SATCOM Capability with Commercial Capacity presented by Ms Clare Grason, Chief, Commercial Satellite Communications Office, US Space Force
More Day Two expert speaker that will be presenting include:
• Chair: Mr Mike Dean, DOD SATCOM Chief, US DOD CIO
• Colonel Matthew Holston, Commander, Space Delta 8, US Space Force
• Mr Gus Anderson, Director of Business Development, Leonardo DRS
• Mr Michael Baxter, SATCOM Technical Lead, Spectrum Warfare Division, SMC, US Space Force
• Dr Mark Dale, Director of Business Development, Kratos Space Federal
• Colonel Shane Taylor, PM Tactical Network, PEO C3T, US Army
• Mr Rick Lober, General Manager/Vice President Defense & Intelligence Systems, Hughes
• Mr James Shaw, Director, Government Solutions, Telesat U.S. Services
• Colonel Ed Skelly, Chief Operations Division, USCENTCOM J6
• Mr Brad Grady, Principal Analyst, Northern Sky Research
• Mr Mike Laney, Lead International Engagement for MILSATCOM, Department of the Air Force
Day 2 of Global MilSatCom 2021 is predominantly focused on the USA. With the ever-growing emphasis on reliable communications for deployed units, the US DoD is investing heavily in MILSATCOM capabilities to achieve and maintain overmatch against its adversaries. Initiatives like the Integrated SATCOM Enterprise Vision, JADC2, OneNetwork and Project Convergence demonstrate this commitment, and we are proud to present a packed day of discussion with leaders from the US DOD’s SATCOM community and their counterparts from the defence industry.
Featuring focus sessions on the SATCOM Enterprise Vision, COMSATCOM, the ground segment, DOD innovation and more, Day 2 presents an unrivalled opportunity for genuine thought-leadership and conversation that will shape the future of DoD SATCOM.
For the full speaker agenda and programme overview, please visit http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PRcom4 and register by 30th September to save £100.
Gold Sponsor: Airbus
Sponsors: Babcock I Boeing I Eutelsat I ExoAnalytic Solutions I GovSat I Hughes I Inmarsat I Kratos I Leonardo DRS I Lockheed Martin I Northrop Grumman I Ovzon I SES I ST Engineering iDirect I Telesat Government Solutions I Thales I The Alliance I Thuraya I Viasat I Virgin Orbit
Exhibitors: GRC Ltd I Inster I Integrasys I Kymeta I L3Harris Technologies I Marlink I Media Broadcast Satellite (MBS) I Milexia I OneWeb I ReQuTech I Seradata I XTAR, LLC
For sponsorship, exhibition, advertising, and branding packages please contact Alia Malick, Space & Satellite Director on +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk
For media queries please contact Simi Sapal, Head of Marketing at ssapal@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6162.
SMi’s 23rd Annual Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition
Conference: 2-4 November 2021
Focus Day: 1 November 2021
London, UK (virtual attendance available)
#GlobalMilSatCom
http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PRcom4
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Contact
SMi GroupContact
Simi Sapal
(0) 20 7827 6162
http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PRcom4
Simi Sapal
(0) 20 7827 6162
http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PRcom4
Categories