Geospatial Analytics® is Proud to be a Silver Sponsor of the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) Fall Seminar
New York, NY, September 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Geospatial Analytics® is proud to be a Silver Sponsor of the NYSAC's Fall Seminar. It is important to support NYSAC's mission to represent, educate, serve and advocate for New York's counties and the thousands of elected and appointed county officials who serve the public. Look for Mike Kevin Jackson, Chief Sales Officer, at the NYSAC conference, to answer any questions.
The company is a global leader in strategic real estate management technologies and analytical platform solutions. Geospatial Analytics® has an extensive asset management track record, industry leading technology solutions and strong project team credentials.
Geospatial Analytics® helps counties harness the power of technology tools to solve real estate business challenges. Whether using a single solution or a combination of integrated solutions, the Geospatial Analytics InSite Platform™ helps gather, maintain, and analyze data on real estate assets. These capabilities enable counties to maximize return on investment and minimize total cost of ownership for real estate assets.
Employees and leadership can now be equipped with a fully integrated technology solution, and tap into new levels of productivity, efficiency, and capital planning. Geospatial Analytics® expansive library of mobile facility assessment templates have been created for use with one of the flagship solutions, Geospatial Analytics Inspection InSite™, and is an invaluable component of strategic software solutions.
Geospatial Analytics® recently deployed a solution with a county government that manages one of the largest portfolios of commercial properties in the US. County leadership desired to be able to establish a robust asset management program for the county's real estate assets. The county wanted a partner who could help establish a technology road map to enhance capital planning objectives and provide superior decision-making insight.
Geospatial Analytics® customer care team demonstrated how to integrate data from legacy systems and data repositories to Geospatial Analytics InSite Platform™.
Complimentary demonstrations on how Geospatial Analytics® can help counties improve ROI and TCO are available now. Visit www.geospatialanaltyics.com and click on case studies to read more about how Geospatial Analytics® is working with one of the largest counties in the country.
