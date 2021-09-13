LazyTourists Launches One of a Kind Travel Service
Los Angeles, CA, September 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- LazyTourists, a one of a kind travel service that specializes in preparing and creating custom travel guides, announced it will be launching today. The company was set to launch in 2020, but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
LazyTourists is a new kind of travel service that offers fully customizable travel plans, and allows travelers the ability to pick and choose exactly what they wish to see. LazyTourists will operate both domestically and internationally, and will be available to assist the traveler during the entire trip.
“My hope is that, with LazyTourists doing all the research and planning, travelers will choose to visit new places that they otherwise wouldn’t pick,” said Farid Toloui, founder of LazyTourists. He went on to say, “With this service, travelers will finally have a new option, no longer must they choose between booking an expensive tour or just winging it.”
LazyTourists is partnering with schools, churches, and businesses to offer its services across the globe. And the company will offer a subscription-based service for frequent travelers.
“It’s no secret that people are itching to get back to traveling, and all our research has indicated that people will soon be traveling in record numbers,” said Sang Lee, CFO of LazyTourists. He went on to say, “What separates us from others is that we aren’t driven by profits, we are just travelers who want to assist other travelers.”
Contact
Farid Toloui
949-243-6660
www.Lazytourists.com
