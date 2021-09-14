Makeup and Beauty Channel Alcanza.tv Breaks Records by Raising Over 10 Million Dollars in Private Investment Funds
Los Angeles, CA, September 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Alcanza.tv is the first Spanish-language American television channel dedicated 100% to the makeup and beauty industry. Alcanza.tv is a subsidiary of creative advertising company Alcánzanos, which recently acquired the rights to multiple makeup, hair and skin care-related properties with content focused in the beauty industry. Alcanza.tv plans to broadcast shows about makeup, hairstyles, skin care routines, tutorials among others.
Alcanza.tv launches October 1, 2021 with coverage on various platforms such as Roku, FireStick and Apple TV. Alcanza.tv, which has been backed by DNT International, U3AT and other private investors, has already raised over 10 million dollars in venture capital, making it the first of its kind to do so in a short span of time.
Alcanza.tv offers viewers audiovisual content focused on makeup tutorials, reviews, hairstyles, skin care and hair care, with shows featuring professional makeup artists, beauty industry enthusiasts and influencers. Alcánzanos, which is based in the United States, and recently opened a new office in Mexico, is responsible for the development and programming of the Alcanza.tv channel.
Alcanza.tv also functions as an advertising platform, offering the opportunity for companies and brands to reach a Spanish-language Latino audience in the United States.
About Alcanza
Alcanza.tv is an entertainment content channel aimed at Spanish-speaking Latino audiences in the United States and is 100% focused on makeup and beauty programming. The channel has been developed by Alcánzanos, a creative advertising agency with more than 20 years of experience providing world-class creative solutions to medium and large companies and brands. Currently, Alcánzanos works with more than 120 companies worldwide and offers multiple job opportunities for thousands of collaborators around the world. For more information, visit alcanzanos.com and alcanza.tv.
Contact
AlcanzanosContact
Jamie Lynn
+1.833.686.2373
alcanzanos.com
