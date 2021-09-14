Human Growth Foundation to Host National Growth Awareness Family Day for Individuals Impacted by Pediatric Growth Disorders
HGF to raise awareness for children with rare growth and bone disorders.
Glen Head, NY, September 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Today, the Human Growth Foundation (HGF) announced it would be hosting its 8th Annual National Growth Awareness Family Day as a virtual event this year. The event will stream live online on Saturday, September 18, 2021, via Zoom, from 10 am – 1 pm EST. The HGF Family Day, in celebration of National Growth Awareness Week, increases awareness of pediatric growth disorders and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment. Everyone is invited to attend, including those impacted by growth disorders, families, caregivers, and healthcare providers.
“Raising awareness for rare pediatric growth conditions will increase the chances for early diagnosis,” says pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Joel Steelman, president of the Human Growth Foundation.“During National Growth Awareness Week, we want to make it our mission to help families understand and treat these growth conditions as soon as possible.”
This year’s event will feature the following presentations:
Growth: When to Worry by Dr. Joel Steelman
Administering Injections and Compliance by Catherine Metzinger, RN, CDE
Teens, Bullying and Mental Health by Thomas R. Metzinger, LCSW, CCHt
Understanding Early Puberty: When is this Concerning by Dr. Juan Mejia Otero
Living with a Rare Growth Condition: A Panel Discussion with Valorie and Kaden Salsman
Panel Discussion, Q & A with Dr. Joel Steelman, Dr. Otero, Catherine Metzinger, Thomas Metzinger, and the Salsmans.
To participate in the Human Growth Foundation’s 8th Annual National Growth Awareness Family Day, visit hgfound.org/events. Registration is free for all.
About Human Growth Foundation:
The Human Growth Foundation (HGF) is a national non-profit organization founded in 1965 by five families of children with growth disorders. HGF serves as a global leader in providing endocrine research, education, patient advocacy, and support for children and adults with growth and bone disorders and growth hormone deficiency. For further information about HGF visit, hgfound.org.
