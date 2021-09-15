IRIS Creative Agency Launches with a Focus on Supporting KCK Business to Elevate the Local Economy
Kansas City, KS, September 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Young creative couple, James Spikes and Taylor Burris, jump-start their agency in the Kansas-metro area with an aim to propel local businesses.
Taylor and James ventured to Kansas City during the Pandemic with a focus on growing their family; but that shifted to supporting the local economy after seeing the negative impact COVID-19 had on the community. “We want to get businesses to a higher level than there was pre-COVID,” exclaims Co-Founder James.
In 2021, the duo merged their former businesses, Untaylored Solutions and Spiked Graphics, into IRIS Creative Projects Agency and became committed to adding value to the area while emphasizing the importance of elevating businesses in Kansas City, Kansas.
“Having family in Kansas, the area is very familiar to me, so I was disheartened to see how many shops and businesses closed down. KC is the perfect space for all to excel, and this is our community so why not align our talents in branding and design to uplift others. We just want to see this community rise to its full potential,” explains Taylor.
IRIS provides full scale branding, digital creation, and various artistic services, along with the strategic planning needed for a business to excel. “We aim to provide an experience that catapults up and coming businesses to the next level,” states Spikes.
About James Spikes and Taylor Burris:
James Spikes III specializes in illustration and has extensive experience in community and local business engagement. After working with several local community service organizations including Harvesters Community Food Network, Kennesaw State University, Morehouse College, Cobb County Parks and Recreation, etc.; he now pairs his love for creativity and service to support local businesses.
Taylor Burris specializes in an array of media services including photography, digital and web design, entertainment interviewing, and press engagement. She has worked with renowned artists like Miss Mulatto, Spice, T.C. Carson, Steve Holman and more. With an emphasis of putting You at the forefront of creation; she continues to develop beautiful projects for an array of clients.
Taylor Burris
913-608-9267
iriscreativeagency.org
