Anne Gron, Managing Director, AlixPartners, LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Class Certification in Antitrust: Key Considerations to Avoid Pitfalls Live Webcast
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Anne Gron, Managing Director, AlixPartners, LLP will speak at its webcast entitled,“Class Certification in Antitrust: Key Considerations to Avoid Pitfalls.” This event is scheduled for September 15, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM (ET).
New York, NY, September 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- For further details, please visit: https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/class-certification-in-antitrust-cle/
About Anne Gron
Dr. Anne Gron provides expert economic analysis and testimony in the context of antitrust disputes, complex commercial litigation, government and regulatory investigations, class actions, and damages estimation. She has testified and consulted on class certification in matters alleging price fixing, collusion, monopolization, and breach of contract in the context of commodity markets, financial benchmarks, insurance claims settlements, and insurance contracts. She has advised clients in matters involving insurance regulators, federal regulators (the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and the US Department of Justice), and corporate boards. She has testified in state and federal court proceedings and in state regulatory proceedings at deposition and at trial. Dr. Gron has had a distinguished academic career, and her research has been published in leading peer-reviewed economics and finance journals. She holds a PhD in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a BA in economics (with Honors) and computer science, magna cum laude, from Williams College.
About AlixPartners, LLP
AlixPartners is a global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges. Our Economics Practice assists clients in complex antitrust litigation and merger review by combining state-of-the-art economics tools with industry and subject matter expertise. Our experts have worked on a series of high-profile, class action matters addressing common impact, liability, and antitrust damages. Using a variety of economic and statistical approaches, we study issues of overcharge, pass-through, and damages to both direct and indirect purchasers. Our capabilities were recently enhanced by the acquisition of Matrix Economics, creating a best-in-class antitrust and competition offering for clients globally.
Abstract
Class certification standards continue to evolve as new litigation trends emerge and sweeping decisions come down from courts. In the antitrust class action landscape, recent issues include the use of statistical analysis, the preponderance of evidence standards, and the resolution of conflicts regarding the number of uninjured class members.
Practitioners should always expect new pitfalls that may arise given the ever-changing state of class action law.
Join a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they examine the recent class certification issues in antitrust cases. Speakers will also provide practitioners with helpful litigation strategies to help them mitigate risks and maximize opportunities.
Key topics include:
Class Certification in Antitrust: Key Trends/Developments
Notable Cases
Current and Emerging Issues
Avoiding Pitfalls
Best Litigation Strategies
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
About Anne Gron
Dr. Anne Gron provides expert economic analysis and testimony in the context of antitrust disputes, complex commercial litigation, government and regulatory investigations, class actions, and damages estimation. She has testified and consulted on class certification in matters alleging price fixing, collusion, monopolization, and breach of contract in the context of commodity markets, financial benchmarks, insurance claims settlements, and insurance contracts. She has advised clients in matters involving insurance regulators, federal regulators (the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and the US Department of Justice), and corporate boards. She has testified in state and federal court proceedings and in state regulatory proceedings at deposition and at trial. Dr. Gron has had a distinguished academic career, and her research has been published in leading peer-reviewed economics and finance journals. She holds a PhD in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a BA in economics (with Honors) and computer science, magna cum laude, from Williams College.
About AlixPartners, LLP
AlixPartners is a global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges. Our Economics Practice assists clients in complex antitrust litigation and merger review by combining state-of-the-art economics tools with industry and subject matter expertise. Our experts have worked on a series of high-profile, class action matters addressing common impact, liability, and antitrust damages. Using a variety of economic and statistical approaches, we study issues of overcharge, pass-through, and damages to both direct and indirect purchasers. Our capabilities were recently enhanced by the acquisition of Matrix Economics, creating a best-in-class antitrust and competition offering for clients globally.
Abstract
Class certification standards continue to evolve as new litigation trends emerge and sweeping decisions come down from courts. In the antitrust class action landscape, recent issues include the use of statistical analysis, the preponderance of evidence standards, and the resolution of conflicts regarding the number of uninjured class members.
Practitioners should always expect new pitfalls that may arise given the ever-changing state of class action law.
Join a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they examine the recent class certification issues in antitrust cases. Speakers will also provide practitioners with helpful litigation strategies to help them mitigate risks and maximize opportunities.
Key topics include:
Class Certification in Antitrust: Key Trends/Developments
Notable Cases
Current and Emerging Issues
Avoiding Pitfalls
Best Litigation Strategies
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact
The Knowledge GroupContact
Andrew Macleod
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Andrew Macleod
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Categories