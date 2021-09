Andreas Groehn, Director, Berkeley Research Group, LLC to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Class Certification in Antitrust: Key Considerations to Avoid Pitfalls

New York, NY, September 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- For further details, please visit:https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/class-certification-in-antitrust-cle/About Andreas GroehnDr. Andreas Groehn regularly supports clients in antitrust cases in Australia, Canada, England and the United States. For example, he supported clients in the air cargo price-fixing investigations and the subsequent follow-on litigations in the United States and Europe. Andreas Groehn has also filed reports and witness statements related to class actions in Canada, England, and the United States.About Berkeley Research Group, LLCBerkeley Research Group, LLC (BRG) is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory.Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists, and professionals working beyond borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what’s next.Recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms, we have in-depth experience across a wide range of industries and markets, from construction and energy to technology and healthcare. No matter what sector your business is in, we have experienced professionals who understand the challenges you face - making us better equipped to help solve them.AbstractClass certification standards continue to evolve as new litigation trends emerge and sweeping decisions come down from courts. In the antitrust class action landscape, recent issues include the use of statistical analysis, the preponderance of evidence standards, and the resolution of conflicts regarding the number of uninjured class members.Practitioners should always expect new pitfalls that may arise given the ever-changing state of class action law.Join a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they examine the recent class certification issues in antitrust cases. Speakers will also provide practitioners with helpful litigation strategies to help them mitigate risks and maximize opportunities.Key topics include:Class Certification in Antitrust: Key Trends/DevelopmentsNotable CasesCurrent and Emerging IssuesAvoiding PitfallsBest Litigation StrategiesAbout The Knowledge GroupFounded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.