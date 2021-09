William J. Kolasky, Partner, Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Class Certification in Antitrust: Key Considerations to Avoid Pitfalls

New York, NY, September 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- For further details, please visit: https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/class-certification-in-antitrust-cle/About William J. KolaskyBill Kolasky is a partner in the Washington, DC, office of Hughes Hubbard & Reed. Specializing in antitrust, Bill has over 40 years of experience representing clients in antitrust litigation, including in major antitrust class actions in industries as varied as insurance, financial services, media, telecommunications, and wood pallets. In 2013, he received the Global Competition Review's Lifetime Achievement Award for his accomplishments in private practice, government service, and antitrust scholarship.About Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLPHughes Hubbard & Reed LLP is a New York City-based international law firm with a relentless focus on providing quality service to our clients and delivering successful results in the most complex matters. Known for a collaborative culture, as well as our diversity and pro bono achievements, Hughes Hubbard has a distinguished history dating back more than a century. For more information, visit hugheshubbard.com.AbstractClass certification standards continue to evolve as new litigation trends emerge and sweeping decisions come down from courts. In the antitrust class action landscape, recent issues include the use of statistical analysis, the preponderance of evidence standards, and the resolution of conflicts regarding the number of uninjured class members.Practitioners should always expect new pitfalls that may arise given the ever-changing state of class action law.Join a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they examine the recent class certification issues in antitrust cases. Speakers will also provide practitioners with helpful litigation strategies to help them mitigate risks and maximize opportunities.Key topics include:Class Certification in Antitrust: Key Trends/DevelopmentsNotable CasesCurrent and Emerging IssuesAvoiding PitfallsBest Litigation StrategiesAbout The Knowledge GroupFounded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.