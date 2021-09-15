Adoption Law Thought Leader & Family Building Advocate Ted Youmans Shares His Life Story & Predictions on NoBull Marketing’s "Evolving with The Times" Podcast
Learn About the Man Who for Over 30 Years Has Helped Hundreds if Not Thousands of Families Adopt Children Into Happy, Healthy, and Stable Homes Through His Zealous Service and Advocacy.
Anaheim Hills, CA, September 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NoBull Marketing today announced a newly released hour-long interview with Ted Youmans – a legal professional who is leading the legal industry to new heights through his strong advocacy of adoption in the United States. From helping families through the legal process of adoption, to re-inventing the litigation process to provide restorative justice to his opponents, and to establishing numerous charity non profit foundations to support prospective adoptive parents as well as birth parents, no one can claim to be more dedicated to the support of adoption in America.
“When my father first challenged me to go to law school, I really had no idea where that was going to lead. As a law clerk, I served personal injury firms, insurance defense firms, and I even clerked at the DA's office... but I really wasn't finding a practice of law that I was content with. But on March 1st, 1987, I watched a man litigate an adoption case on the TV show Frontline, and I immediately jumped up and knew that I had found my life's calling.” - Ted Youmans
“In 2031, I hope to see a future where we can make a 10% difference in America. A 10% difference in:
"The abortion rate.
The number of children going into the foster system per year.
The number of grandparents raising their grandkids.
The number of women living in abusive homes.
The number of children being placed in happy healthy homes.
"A 10% difference would create a lot of new problems in terms of the number of adoption agencies and courts that’d be necessary to facilitate so many new adoptions. I hope to both help create those new problems and to be a part of the solution.” - Ted Youmans
The interview dives deep into Ted’s career and insights, such as:
-Whether Ted’s Work Comes From A Spiritual Calling Or Personal Experience.
-Why Adoption Is Actually 3x Cheaper Than You Might Expect For Most Families.
-How He’s Re-Invented The Litigation Process of Adoption To Provide Restorative Justice To His Opponents.
-How Adoption Law Is Evolving In America.
-The Change Ted Hopes To See In America.
Access the interview here: https://familylawagency.com/ted-youmans
About NoBull Marketing:
NoBull Marketing is a growth marketing agency specialized in helping peacemaking family lawyers add 2-15 new cases every single month. Through the “Evolving With The Times” podcast, we’re interviewing changemakers such as Colin Rule (Mediate.com), mediation pioneer Woody Mosten, and Ron Baker (The Soul of Enterprise) to stay on top of how family law is evolving in response to a more emotionally enlightened market.
About Ted Youmans:
Since 1987, Ted has found his calling in devoting his career towards guiding families to adopt children who desperately need a happy, healthy, and stable home in which to thrive. He’s the founder of Family Building Foundation, a non profit focused on increasing the numbers of adoption by caring better for women in crisis and helping children aging out of foster care find new families, FamilyBuilding.com, a law firm and online resource serving Birth Mothers and prospective adoptive parents throughout the adoption process, as well as multiple other non profit boards dedicated to promoting best practices in adoption.
“When my father first challenged me to go to law school, I really had no idea where that was going to lead. As a law clerk, I served personal injury firms, insurance defense firms, and I even clerked at the DA's office... but I really wasn't finding a practice of law that I was content with. But on March 1st, 1987, I watched a man litigate an adoption case on the TV show Frontline, and I immediately jumped up and knew that I had found my life's calling.” - Ted Youmans
“In 2031, I hope to see a future where we can make a 10% difference in America. A 10% difference in:
"The abortion rate.
The number of children going into the foster system per year.
The number of grandparents raising their grandkids.
The number of women living in abusive homes.
The number of children being placed in happy healthy homes.
"A 10% difference would create a lot of new problems in terms of the number of adoption agencies and courts that’d be necessary to facilitate so many new adoptions. I hope to both help create those new problems and to be a part of the solution.” - Ted Youmans
The interview dives deep into Ted’s career and insights, such as:
-Whether Ted’s Work Comes From A Spiritual Calling Or Personal Experience.
-Why Adoption Is Actually 3x Cheaper Than You Might Expect For Most Families.
-How He’s Re-Invented The Litigation Process of Adoption To Provide Restorative Justice To His Opponents.
-How Adoption Law Is Evolving In America.
-The Change Ted Hopes To See In America.
Access the interview here: https://familylawagency.com/ted-youmans
About NoBull Marketing:
NoBull Marketing is a growth marketing agency specialized in helping peacemaking family lawyers add 2-15 new cases every single month. Through the “Evolving With The Times” podcast, we’re interviewing changemakers such as Colin Rule (Mediate.com), mediation pioneer Woody Mosten, and Ron Baker (The Soul of Enterprise) to stay on top of how family law is evolving in response to a more emotionally enlightened market.
About Ted Youmans:
Since 1987, Ted has found his calling in devoting his career towards guiding families to adopt children who desperately need a happy, healthy, and stable home in which to thrive. He’s the founder of Family Building Foundation, a non profit focused on increasing the numbers of adoption by caring better for women in crisis and helping children aging out of foster care find new families, FamilyBuilding.com, a law firm and online resource serving Birth Mothers and prospective adoptive parents throughout the adoption process, as well as multiple other non profit boards dedicated to promoting best practices in adoption.
Contact
NoBull Marketing, LLCContact
Ronnie Deaver
609-535-2266
familylawagency.com
Ronnie Deaver
609-535-2266
familylawagency.com
Categories