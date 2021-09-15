imageOne Acquires Quantum Technologies, Expands Reach and Customer Support for Managed Print Services
Oak Park, MI, September 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- imageOne, a nationally recognized print management provider based in the Greater Detroit Area for over 30 years, has acquired Quantum Technologies into its family of companies. In business for over 25 years, Fenton, Missouri-based Quantum Technologies is also a managed print provider renowned for its amazing customer service, top-rated technicians, and people-first culture.
The Quantum Technologies acquisition allows imageOne to quickly scale through greater market access, new partnerships, increased customer channels, and additional software, hardware, and other document management solutions. It also offers expanded support and resources that will significantly benefit all current and future clients and partners.
"We’re thrilled to welcome the talented Quantum Technologies team into the imageOne family,” says imageOne President Josh Britton. “With a mutual dedication to delivering extraordinary service and genuine care to every customer relationship, our teams are perfectly aligned for exceptional growth and a bright, successful future.”
All services with imageOne and Quantum Technologies will be unaffected by the change. Customers can expect the same great experience, but now with expanded amenities and a stronger network of support.
Learn more about imageOne at www.imageOneWay.com.
