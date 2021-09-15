GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace – The Podcast – Launches on All Major Podcast Streaming Platforms on Friday, September 17th, 2021
Member of the contemporary R&B Group En Vogue, Rhona Bennett, to be featured on the new podcast series, GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace dropping on Friday, September 17th, 2021. GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace is now a weekly podcast in addition to radio show on knsj 89.1 FM Radio, a local San Diego, CA radio station geared towards raising the collective vibration one dose of inspiration at a time.
San Diego, CA, September 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace – the podcast – will debut with the lovely Miss Rhona Bennett on Friday, September 17th, 2021. Rhona is a member of the contemporary R&B Group En Vogue, founder of Personal Power University, and executive producer and host of EMERGE. GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace on knsj 89.1 FM Radio was created to provide listeners with a dose of inspiration to empower confidence & foster global unity. Rhona Bennett does just this, sharing how transformation seekers can move past the mental blocks of doubt and physical blocks of mis-planted seeds to achieve their soul purpose.
“Even your missed steps can be the right steps…Get back to the basics,” says Rhona. “There are some things that got to go in order for you to have all the stuff you think you want.”
Plus while she was in the GOLDen chair she answers these key questions to bring out the GOLDen attributes of listeners:
What it means to be GOLD, a Genuine Original, Loving, Dreamer
How to more confidently share individual GOLDen attributes
Why sharing personal GOLD light brings out the GOLD in others
Past content and new episodes will be available for on-demand access on various podcast-streaming applications.
Live on Fridays at 7 PM PST
- Tune in on the radio waves at 89.1 FM (for locals in San Diego, California)
- Steam on knsj.org
On-Demand
- YouTube Channel (doc.Peace)
- Podcast platforms including Spotify, Google, and Breaker
Each being has a doctorate in their Life Road. The mission of GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace is to empower confidence to share all unique gifts and talents garnered from individual Life Roads to fuel the world in igniting their own lights. GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace features Conscious Luminaries from around the globe who are getting it going to inspire us all to in turn get it going.
"Together we thrive," says doc.Peace. "United."
Those who consider themselves a Conscious Luminary and would like to be on the show, are invited to send doc.Peace a direct message or email to connect.
doc.Peace can be contacted at shineon@docPeaceofmind.com to learn more about GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace and schedule a complementary Empowerment Session to jumpstart individual transformational journeys.
To connect with featured Episode #1 guest, Ms. Rhona Bennett, visit @officialmsrnb on Instagram
About doc.Peace
Dr. Peace Uche is doc.Peace, a Doctor of Pharmacy, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, Business Coach, and Radio Show Personality. As the true Empress of Empowerment Calibration, she has guided thousands of Conscious Luminaries in creating a life they deserve and desire by owning their innate gifts & talents and pursuing their passions.
Get it going: doc.Peace empowers Conscious Luminaries to transform their creativity & expertise into abundant soul purpose, guiding them towards time & location freedom by Launching a soulful remote business through these five GOLDen principles: Calibration, Creation, Connection, Community, and Collaboration.
doc.Peace envisions a world of unity and seeks to accomplish this vision by empowering others to shine their light via group masterminds, 1:1 coaching,and community events. Her steadfast motto is "Together we thrive." Connect with doc.Peace via her IG @doc.Peace and grab doses of inspiration to empower confidence and get it going towards individual soul purpose at bit.ly/letsgetitconnected
Peace Uche
619-363-5490
www.docpeaceofmind.com/
@doc.PEACE (Instagram)
