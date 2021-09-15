GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace – The Podcast – Launches on All Major Podcast Streaming Platforms on Friday, September 17th, 2021

Member of the contemporary R&B Group En Vogue, Rhona Bennett, to be featured on the new podcast series, GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace dropping on Friday, September 17th, 2021. GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace is now a weekly podcast in addition to radio show on knsj 89.1 FM Radio, a local San Diego, CA radio station geared towards raising the collective vibration one dose of inspiration at a time.