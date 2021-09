Wisdom Announces Future-Proof Packaging Summit – Europe: A Platform to Discuss the New Packaging Trends and Innovations in the FMCG Industry

London, United Kingdom, September 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The summit will provide the attendees with an excellent opportunity to interact with senior industry representatives and gain knowledge on how to streamline their packaging strategies and models to ensure sustainability. It will also focus on the global perspectives around packaging innovations and the latest regulatory mandates for the FMCG industry.The summit will feature interactive panel discussions, exclusive CEO roundtables, CxO fireside chats, and informative standalone presentations and will be a niche platform for the stakeholders and professionals to discuss industry insights.This two-day virtual event will count on 6 Advisory Members and 20+ expert speakers from leading organisations like Coca-Cola European Partners, Beauty Kitchen UK & Return•Refill•Repeat, Internet Fusion Group, Pladis Global, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Beiersdorf AG (NIVEA), and many more.Key TopicsExtended Producer Responsibility (EPR), eco–modulation structure, and changing policy frameworkEU Green Deal and contemporary regulatory frameworkEvolving consumer choices and conscious consumerismBrand building and product marketing through intelligent packagingAdvanced solutions to incorporate plastic and non-biodegradable packaging into a circular economyThe Future-Proof Packaging Summit – Europe offers an incredible platform to explore the latest advancements in the FMCG packaging segment and discuss how to develop future-proof solutions for the industry. For more information, please visit the official website at packaging-innovation.eu.