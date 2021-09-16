Wisdom Announces Future-Proof Packaging Summit – Europe: A Platform to Discuss the New Packaging Trends and Innovations in the FMCG Industry

Wisdom is proud to announce the Future-Proof Packaging Summit – Europe to be held on 1 and 2 December 2021, virtually. The summit will focus on the regulatory framework around packaging, along with how the brands can leverage intelligent packaging methods for brand building and contribute towards a circular economy.