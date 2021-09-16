Wisdom Announces Future-Proof Packaging Summit – Europe: A Platform to Discuss the New Packaging Trends and Innovations in the FMCG Industry
Wisdom is proud to announce the Future-Proof Packaging Summit – Europe to be held on 1 and 2 December 2021, virtually. The summit will focus on the regulatory framework around packaging, along with how the brands can leverage intelligent packaging methods for brand building and contribute towards a circular economy.
London, United Kingdom, September 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The summit will provide the attendees with an excellent opportunity to interact with senior industry representatives and gain knowledge on how to streamline their packaging strategies and models to ensure sustainability. It will also focus on the global perspectives around packaging innovations and the latest regulatory mandates for the FMCG industry.
The summit will feature interactive panel discussions, exclusive CEO roundtables, CxO fireside chats, and informative standalone presentations and will be a niche platform for the stakeholders and professionals to discuss industry insights.
This two-day virtual event will count on 6 Advisory Members and 20+ expert speakers from leading organisations like Coca-Cola European Partners, Beauty Kitchen UK & Return•Refill•Repeat, Internet Fusion Group, Pladis Global, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Beiersdorf AG (NIVEA), and many more.
Key Topics
Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), eco–modulation structure, and changing policy framework
EU Green Deal and contemporary regulatory framework
Evolving consumer choices and conscious consumerism
Brand building and product marketing through intelligent packaging
Advanced solutions to incorporate plastic and non-biodegradable packaging into a circular economy
The Future-Proof Packaging Summit – Europe offers an incredible platform to explore the latest advancements in the FMCG packaging segment and discuss how to develop future-proof solutions for the industry. For more information, please visit the official website at packaging-innovation.eu.
Contact
Wisdom EventsContact
Ana Fariña
+37052080458
https://www.packaging-innovation.eu/
