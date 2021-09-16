Local Realtors® Attend Florida’s Largest Real Estate Event of the Year
Multiple Engel & Völkers Advisors attend Florida Realtors® 2021 Annual Convention & Trade Expo.
Madeira Beach, FL, September 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Michael Wyckoff, GRI, CRB, PPMC, CDPE, CNE, broker/owner for real estate brokerage Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers South Tampa, and Carolina Conner, CIPS, AHWD, MRP, RENE, a luxury real estate advisor for Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, are both members of the Board of Directors for Pinellas Realtor Organization & Central Pasco who attended this year’s annual Florida Realtors® Convention & Trade Expo. The event was held Aug. 25-26, 2021, at Rosen Shingle Creek resort in Orlando, Fla.
Realtors from around the state came to the convention to discuss key issues that shape their profession. Members could select from more than 35 education sessions such as new trends in real estate, social media marketing, boosting productivity, best practices for brokers and more. Prior to the in-person sessions, Florida Realtors’ Virtual Governance Meetings were held from Aug. 2-12, 2021; hybrid in-person/virtual governance meetings also took place on Aug. 27-28, 2021.
The convention featured Kevin Harrington, creator of the infomercial and an original star of TV’s “Shark Tank,” who spoke during the general session while keynote speaker Admiral William H. McRaven, USN (retired) closed out the convention by sharing lessons in teamwork, personal accountability and leadership learned during the course of his military career. Convention-goers also got to enjoy the music of “Kool & The Gang” during the Dance Party, then were entertained by singing sensations, Flashback Four, at the annual Awards Luncheon, which honors Realtor excellence and service. This year’s Trade Expo featured more than 100 industry experts and exhibitors showcasing the latest marketing, technology and other business tools.
Convention sponsors include: EXIT Southeast; BoomTown!; Miami Association of Realtors; Orlando Regional Realtor Association, Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors; Northeast Florida Association of Realtors, realMLS and Metro Market Trends; Realtors Association of Citrus County; Stellar MLS; CENTURY 21; Royal Palm Coast Realtor Association; realtor.com; Curbio; Hernando County Association of Realtors; Pillar to Post Home Inspectors; Greater Tampa Realtors; Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee; Pinellas Realtor Organization & Central Pasco Realtor Organization; GTE Financial; HomeVisit by CoreLogic; OneHome by CoreLogic; HomeRiver® Group; FPL Home; Rocket Mortgage; New Estate Only; Florida Realtors PAC; snoopstar; Premium Properties Real Estate Services; Motto Mortgage; Fidelity National Title; Dotloop; HomeTeam Inspection Service; Floridians for Housing/Housing Funds for Housing; and Titulaw Title & Escrow.
Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida and provides programs, services, ongoing education, research and legislative representation to its more than 200,000 members in 51 local boards/associations throughout Florida.
To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 14,000 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites: www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.
