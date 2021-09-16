AdvantaPure(R) Announces Fall Trade Show Appearances - Includes Events in the Northeast U.S.

AdvantaPure, the high purity division of NewAge Industries, will exhibit its silicone and TPE tubing and molded assemblies at the ISPE Boston Show, BioProcess International 2021, and Interphex, all taking place in September and October. AdvantaPure will also highlight its recent clean room expansion and its in-process building renovation at the events. The company is increasing its tubing manufacturing capacity to help meet demand for its Single-Use products.