AdvantaPure(R) Announces Fall Trade Show Appearances - Includes Events in the Northeast U.S.
AdvantaPure, the high purity division of NewAge Industries, will exhibit its silicone and TPE tubing and molded assemblies at the ISPE Boston Show, BioProcess International 2021, and Interphex, all taking place in September and October. AdvantaPure will also highlight its recent clean room expansion and its in-process building renovation at the events. The company is increasing its tubing manufacturing capacity to help meet demand for its Single-Use products.
Southampton, PA, September 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- AdvantaPure plans to exhibit its biopharma and pharmaceutical fluid transfer products at several upcoming industry shows in the United States this autumn. Each event offers the opportunity for discussions involving processes, requirements, and new developments in fluid flow applications.
AdvantaPure’s trade show appearances include:
• ISPE Boston Area Chapter Product Show, Foxboro, Mass., September 15, Booth E154
• BioProcess International 2021, Boston, Mass., September 20-23, Booth 838
• Interphex, New York, N.Y., October 19-21, Booth 3055
After show cancellations last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AdvantaPure’s engineers and technical sales representatives are eager to meet with customers and others about their fluid transfer challenges. AdvantaPure’s team will highlight its AdvantaSil(R) ultra-low temperature silicone tubing and high pressure silicone tubing. Other products to be presented include AdvantaFlex(R) weldable and sealable TPE tubing, BioClosure(R) container closures, sterile filling assemblies, and the AdvantaPass(R) clean room wall and bulkhead pass through system.
Updates on AdvantaPure’s two expansion projects will be a focus as well. The company recently completed renovation of a 3,100 sq. ft. area at its Southampton, Pa., headquarters. This clean room space is now being used as an additional area for silicone molding and tubing assembly.
Another project involving the renovation of a nearby 90,000 sq. ft. building purchased last year is progressing ahead of schedule. When completed, the facility will house extrusion equipment for AdvantaSil silicone tubing and braid reinforced hose and for AdvantaFlex tubing, allowing AdvantaPure to triple its manufacturing capacity for these products. Both have been in high demand due to their involvement in COVID-19 vaccine development and production.
Precautions will be taken at all events for the health and safety of AdvantaPure team members, other exhibitors, attendees, and venue personnel. These involve wearing face masks, social distancing, frequent cleaning of booth spaces, the use of hand sanitizer, and other measures dictated by each state and venue.
For more information on the products to be showcased at these events, visit http://www.advantapure.com/ or contact the AdvantaPure team by phone at 888-755-4370 or 215-526-2151; e-mail: info@advantapure.com; fax: 888-258-4293 or 215-526-2167 or at 145 James Way, Southampton, PA 18966.
About AdvantaPure and NewAge(R) Industries
The AdvantaPure division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2015 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use molded manifold tubing assemblies, AdvantaFlex weldable and sealable TPE tubing, BioClosure container closure systems, and other molded components for the pharmaceutical, biopharm, biomedical, food, beverage, and chemical industries. Products are manufactured, stored, and shipped using methods that ensure product purity.
In business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. Automated product identification systems, including gamma-stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAge’s Verigenics(R) division.
In 2006, NewAge initiated an ESOP and became 100% employee-owned in 2019 for the benefit of both its employees and customers. NewAge is a solar powered, zero landfill, Certified B Corporation(TM) committed to continually minimizing its environmental impact.
AdvantaFlex(R), AdvantaPass(R), AdvantaSil(R), BioClosure(R), NewAge Industries AdvantaPure(R), Verigenics(R), and NewAge(R) are trademarks of NewAge(R) Industries, Inc.
Contact
Ann Phy
215-526-2151
http://www.advantapure.com
