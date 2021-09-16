Elite Ventures Aims to Close the Gap for Struggling US Companies
Elite Ventures, an Atlanta based acquisitions firm, launches a nationwide initiative to close the gap for struggling companies through strategic advisory services.
Atlanta, GA, September 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Matthis Schultz, Chairman and CEO of Elite Ventures stated, “Our country is going through challenging times and the effects of the last couple years will continue to ripple on.
"At Elite Ventures we are in a unique position to help companies affected by the market changes; therefore we must make ourselves and our expertise accessible to these companies."
The Strategic Advisory initiative is aimed to help privately held small to midsize companies between $1MM and $20MM in annual revenue. These companies are the backbone of this country and provide livelihoods for more than 63% of the American population.
Ensuring the succession of these companies and helping them navigate the changes they face is the largest impact that can be made to economic recovery and development.
About Elite Ventures
Elite Ventures is an advisory and acquisitions firm based in Atlanta, GA focused on building highly profitable, scalable, sustainable and sellable businesses.
To learn more or request assistance for your business contact Elite Ventures at (770) 696-6529 or visit www.eliteventures.co
Matthis Schultz
770-696-6529
https://eliteventures.co
