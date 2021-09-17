Vacation Rental Startup, Snackt, Launches Nationwide
Snackt, a snack delivery company focused on providing snacks to guests of short term rental properties, launched earlier today.
Saint Petersburg, FL, September 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Hosts of rental properties on platforms like Airbnb, Vrbo and Booking.com can now have snack boxes delivered to each of their guests without lifting a finger. All hosts have to do is sign up and add their property and upcoming guest information. Snackt will then deliver delicious goodies to each of their guests. No more grocery store runs or needing to remember to lay out the right amount of snacks prior to a guest arrival.
This type of service exceeds expectations and is greatly appreciated by guests. In fact, guests who receive snacks have a much higher likelihood of leaving a review and giving their hosts that coveted 5 star. The importance of reviews on platforms like Airbnb cannot be overstated.
"As fellow Airbnb hosts and frequent guests of other vacation rentals, we noticed that guests commonly mention snacks in their review and messages to hosts," Co-Founder and CEO, Aaron Gadowski said. "It's a seemingly simple gesture that hosts can do to make guest stays much more memorable."
The vacation rental industry is continuously growing. There are over 4 million hosts on Airbnb alone (https://news.airbnb.com/about-us). It's now more important than ever for rental hosts to stand out from the crowd to get more reviews and ensure their listings appear in searches. Snackt provides a great way for hosts to connect with guests and bolster their reviews in the process.
"We like to say we create moments of wow, which is any time guest expectations are exceeded," said Gadowski. "The guest has a positive memorable experience and the host receives a 5 star review - it's a win-win."
Snackt is now delivering delicious snack boxes to property rentals across the lower 48 states. You can find them at https://www.snackt.co
Contact
SnacktContact
Aaron Gadowski
727-490-9791
https://snackt.co
Aaron Gadowski
727-490-9791
https://snackt.co
