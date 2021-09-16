Speaker Highlight for DSI’s Inaugural Assured Supply Chain for Defense Summit
Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to provide you with a highlight of Major General Heidi Hoyle, one of the confirmed speakers for the upcoming Assured Supply Chain for Defense Summit.
National Harbor, MD, September 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Major General Heidi J. Hoyle assumed command of Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command June 23, 2020. As Commander of the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) she provides integrated and synchronized Global Deployment and Distribution capabilities to the point of need, delivering innovative transportation solutions to the right place at the right time, every time.
DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the events content and focus areas, and always assembles the most respected minds in the military logistics community.
2021 Confirmed Speakers:
Major General Mark Simerly, USA Commanding General, US Army Combined Arms Support Command
Major General Dave Maxwell, USMC Vice Director, J-4, Joint Chiefs of Staff
Doug Harrington, The Deputy Associate Administrator for Federal Sealift, United States Maritime Administration
Tony Fisher, Deputy Associate Administrator for Commercial Sealift, United States Maritime Administration
Topics will include:
- Enhancing DoD Supply Chain Capabilities to Drive Joint Force Readiness
- Supplying Materiel Readiness to Support the Warfighter across global Multi-Domain Operations
- Leveraging 5G, Autonomy, and other Emerging Technologies to enhance Military Warehouse Operations
- Transforming the Navy's Supply Chains through Industry Best Practices and End-to-End Integration
- Sustaining Warfighter Readiness and Lethality by Delivering Global Logistics
- Providing World-class Logistics Support for C5ISR Systems across the Department of Defense
- Transforming USMC Models for Equipping and Supplying the Force in response to Great Power Competition
- Generating and Integrating Innovative Sustainment Capabilities, Concepts, and Doctrine to Sustain Large Scale Combat Operations
- Conducting Sustainment Preparation of the Theater in Order to Shape the Operational Environment
Seating is limited
To allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Assured Supply Chain Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at supplychain.dsigroup.org
Anyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org.
**Summit is closed to press / No Recordings**
Contact
Christopher Elliott
201-672-8745
supplychain.dsigroup.org/
