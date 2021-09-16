Defense Strategies Institute Organizes Military Vehicle Systems Summit
Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the Military Vehicle Systems Summit taking place this December, 1-2, 2021 in Alexandria, VA.
Alexandria, VA, September 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- DSI’s Military Vehicle Systems Summit is a "Town-Hall" style forum that will bring together experts from across U.S. Military Services, DoD, & Industry to discuss current initiatives & challenges toward utilizing emerging technologies to help modernize our Military’s combat and tactical vehicles, and vehicle systems. The Military Vehicle Systems Summit will detail current and future DoD efforts that are aimed at maximizing the power, survivability and lethality of US Military combat and tactical vehicles.
DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the events content and focus areas, and always assembles the most respected minds in the military vehicle systems community.
2021 Confirmed Speakers:
MG Richard R. Coffman, USA
Director, Next Generation Combat Vehicle CFT
Army Futures Command
MG Edmond ‘Miles’ Brown, USA
Commanding General
U.S. Army CCDEVCOM
BGen Arthur J. Pasagian, USMC
Commander
MARCORSYSCOM
Sandra Long, SES
Senior Advisor for Defense Exports, DASA (DE&C)
Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army, (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology)
Andrew J. DiMarco, SES
Acting Program Executive Officer
PEO Combat Support & Combat Service Support (CS&CSS) ASA (ALT)
Col Timothy Hough, USMC
Program Manager, Advanced Amphibious Assault
PEO Land Systems
Topics will include:
- Modernizing & Providing New Capabilities for Army’s Next Generation Combat Vehicle (NGVC) Portfolio to Keep Pace With the Evolving Threat Landscape
- Managing the Acquisition & Sustainment of USMC Ground Systems Critical to the Fleet Marine Force
- Transitioning Advanced Technologies to Military Ground Systems Through Industry Collaboration
- Collaborating with Traditional and Emerging Allies to Ensure US Superiority in the Land Domain
- Rapidly Delivering Capabilities That Reduce Soldier Exposure, Optimize Manpower, & Enable Sustained Mobility/Lethality
- Advancing the Electrification Vision for Military Vehicle Systems
- Leveraging Superior Engineering & Manufacturing Capabilities to Bring Transformative Solutions Such as to the Military Vehicle Market
Seating is limited
To allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Military Vehicle Systems Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at vehicles.dsigroup.org
Anyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org.
**Summit is closed to press / No recordings**
