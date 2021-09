Defense Strategies Institute Organizes Military Vehicle Systems Summit

Alexandria, VA, September 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- DSI’s Military Vehicle Systems Summit is a "Town-Hall" style forum that will bring together experts from across U.S. Military Services, DoD, & Industry to discuss current initiatives & challenges toward utilizing emerging technologies to help modernize our Military’s combat and tactical vehicles, and vehicle systems. The Military Vehicle Systems Summit will detail current and future DoD efforts that are aimed at maximizing the power, survivability and lethality of US Military combat and tactical vehicles.DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the events content and focus areas, and always assembles the most respected minds in the military vehicle systems community.2021 Confirmed Speakers:MG Richard R. Coffman, USADirector, Next Generation Combat Vehicle CFTArmy Futures CommandMG Edmond ‘Miles’ Brown, USACommanding GeneralU.S. Army CCDEVCOMBGen Arthur J. Pasagian, USMCCommanderMARCORSYSCOMSandra Long, SESSenior Advisor for Defense Exports, DASA (DE&C)Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army, (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology)Andrew J. DiMarco, SESActing Program Executive OfficerPEO Combat Support & Combat Service Support (CS&CSS) ASA (ALT)Col Timothy Hough, USMCProgram Manager, Advanced Amphibious AssaultPEO Land SystemsTopics will include:- Modernizing & Providing New Capabilities for Army’s Next Generation Combat Vehicle (NGVC) Portfolio to Keep Pace With the Evolving Threat Landscape- Managing the Acquisition & Sustainment of USMC Ground Systems Critical to the Fleet Marine Force- Transitioning Advanced Technologies to Military Ground Systems Through Industry Collaboration- Collaborating with Traditional and Emerging Allies to Ensure US Superiority in the Land Domain- Rapidly Delivering Capabilities That Reduce Soldier Exposure, Optimize Manpower, & Enable Sustained Mobility/Lethality- Advancing the Electrification Vision for Military Vehicle Systems- Leveraging Superior Engineering & Manufacturing Capabilities to Bring Transformative Solutions Such as to the Military Vehicle MarketSeating is limitedTo allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Military Vehicle Systems Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at vehicles.dsigroup.orgAnyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org.**Summit is closed to press / No recordings**