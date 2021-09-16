Cleveland Personal Injury Firm Tittle & Perlmuter Expands with New Attorney Who Has Invaluable Perspective
Originally on the other side of litigation, Tittle & Perlmuter’s newest hire Katie Harris spent her first years working as an insurance defense attorney. After witnessing plaintiffs’ stories firsthand, she realized she wanted to represent those who had been hurt or lost a loved one. It was very clear which side her heart was on, and she hasn’t looked back since.
Practicing personal injury law for several years, Katie takes pride in bringing both her skillset and compassion to the table. She is passionate about representing those who need her help most. Her commitment to her clients is to always give them an honest and fierce advocate who will show kindness, practice empathy, and fight for their best outcome. In over a decade of dedicated legal practice, Katie’s reputation speaks for itself. She was selected to Super Lawyers Rising Stars in 2021 and currently serves on the board of the Ohio Association for Justice as the chair of the Women’s Caucus. Katie is licensed in Ohio, Northern District of Ohio, Southern District of Ohio, and the United States Supreme Court.
Originally from Toledo, Katie graduated from the University of Toledo College of Law, where she was Editor-in-Chief of the Law Review and an active participant in the Women’s Law Student Association. When she isn’t working on cases, Katie likes to travel with her husband and is always reading something new. She has two cats, Charlie and Frankie, who make up the vast majority of the photos on her phone.
Tittle and Perlmuter is excited to add Katie as another asset and passionate perspective on their team.
Tittle & Perlmuter is a personal injury law firm in Cleveland, OH that focuses on medical malpractice and negligence, nursing home abuse and neglect, car accidents, serious personal injury, and wage and hour litigation.
