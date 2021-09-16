Cleveland Personal Injury Firm Tittle & Perlmuter Expands with New Attorney Who Has Invaluable Perspective

Originally on the other side of litigation, Tittle & Perlmuter’s newest hire Katie Harris spent her first years working as an insurance defense attorney. After witnessing plaintiffs’ stories firsthand, she realized she wanted to represent those who had been hurt or lost a loved one. It was very clear which side her heart was on, and she hasn’t looked back since.