Air Hydro Power Acquires Huntington Hose and Hydraulics of West Virginia

Air Hydro Power Inc. (AHP) located in Louisville, Kentucky has acquired certain assets of Huntington Hose and Hydraulics of Huntington West Virginia as of Sept 2, 2021. Huntington Hose has three locations: Huntington, WV, Winchester, KY,, and South Point, OH. Huntington Hose brings over 63 years of experience in the hydraulic hose, industrial hose, hydraulic and pneumatic markets.