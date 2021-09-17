Fakuma 2021: RAMPF Showcases Material, Process & Automation Expertise
Foam gaskets based on polyurethane and silicone / End-to-end production systems featuring integrated dispensing systems.
Grafenberg, Germany, September 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- From October 12 to 16, the international RAMPF Group is presenting high-performance foam gaskets and innovative production systems with integrated dispensing technology at the Fakuma trade show at the Friedrichshafen trade fair center – Hall A4, Booth 4123.
Companies operating in the automotive, electrical/electronics, energy technology, filter, medical technology, packaging, and white goods industries will find end-to-end solutions for their production processes at the RAMPF Group booth. In addition to foam gaskets based on polyurethane and silicone, the international Group is also showcasing mixing and dispensing technology with automation systems for sealing, casting, and bonding reactive plastic systems.
Production innovations with built-in dispensing systems – RAMPF Production Systems
RAMPF Production Systems is a leading supplier of mixing and dispensing systems for sealing, casting, and bonding a wide range of polymer systems. The company designs systems around the specific applications of its customers, with the precise coordination of material transport and preparation, dispensing, mixing technology, and moving axes ensuring optimum dispensing results.
The dispensing systems are equipped with high-performance mixing technology that requires very little maintenance and processes a variety of materials such as polyurethane, epoxy, and silicone with extreme precision, regardless of fillers and viscosities.
As a market leader in the field of automation, RAMPF Production Systems plans and manufactures customer-specific production systems based on standardized components. This ensures that only tried-and-tested process technology is used for each individual task. The company’s process automation portfolio covers
> Handling and robotics (KUKA, ABB, FANUC)
> Component transportation
> Control technology (Siemens, Beckhoff)
> Recording all process parameters with MES connection
> Constructing tools and equipment
> Material pre-treatment (activation), heat treatment
> Image processing, sensors, contactless measuring technology
Every system can be equipped with the universal RAMPF HMI. All process information is provided to higher-level systems, meaning the system can be controlled with just one intuitive, user-friendly interface.
Alexander Huttenlocher, Director of Sales & Marketing at RAMPF Production Systems: “One of our major strengths is our wide-ranging portfolio featuring over 3,300 system solutions worldwide – from simple manual systems right through to fully automated production plants. The way our engineering, application technology, and automation experts closely collaborate with one another and with our customers is the foundation for numerous successful projects. We also offer comprehensive services such as training courses, feasibility studies, and the development of prototypes and samples.”
All-rounders based on polyurethane and silicone – sealing systems from RAMPF Polymer Solutions
RAMPF Polymer Solutions’ sealing systems from the RAKU® PUR (polyurethane) and RAKU® SIL (silicone) brands provide components with reliable protection against moisture, dust, chemicals, and various environmental influences. The company’s highly effective liquid sealing systems – formed in place gaskets (FIPGs) and formed in place foam gaskets (FIPFGs) – boast
> Wide operating temperature range
> High resistance to chemicals
> Exceptional mechanical properties (compression set, tensile strength, break elongation, etc.)
> Excellent adhesion
> Very low water absorption
RAKU® PUR and RAKU® SIL sealing systems are used worldwide in numerous industries and applications, including:
> Automotive/e-mobility: brake lights, loudspeakers, ventilation grills, door and door lock modules, headlights, battery housings, charging stations, charging connectors
> Electric/electronics: electrical enclosures, housing covers, industrial lighting, LED modules, control cabinets, solar inverters
> Packaging: packaging lids, metal and plastic lids, steel drum lids
> White goods: sealing sinks and hobs, power units for dishwashers, sealing, damping, and insulation applications in washing machines, components for dryers
Albert Schmid, Director Business Center Sealing Systems at RAMPF Polymer Solutions: “We have established ourselves on the market as an end-to-end partner for our customers, and offer a comprehensive range of services that covers everything from product development to market launch. Among other things, our services include providing expert technical advice on selecting the best material and the corresponding component design, conducting near-series customer trials, after-sales service, and product and application training courses.”
