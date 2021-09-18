GPS Tracking of the Car Using 3-D Street View - New Feature Update from PAJ GPS

PAJ GPS, The leading German GPS tracker manufacturer has introduced 3D street view in their application on Android and iOS. In this feature, the customer can see the 3-dimensional view of the street in which their GPS tracker currently is. This feature upgrade is so helpful and refreshing for people who are still using the 2D maps to locate the vehicle using GPS trackers.