GPS Tracking of the Car Using 3-D Street View - New Feature Update from PAJ GPS
PAJ GPS, The leading German GPS tracker manufacturer has introduced 3D street view in their application on Android and iOS. In this feature, the customer can see the 3-dimensional view of the street in which their GPS tracker currently is. This feature upgrade is so helpful and refreshing for people who are still using the 2D maps to locate the vehicle using GPS trackers.
Dorset, United Kingdom, September 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- GPS Tracker businesses are booming in all countries. The feature updates and developments are at a fast pace. Recent news about the car theft and recovery of a Hollywood actor with the help of a GPS tracker device has got people’s attention. He was using a BMW X7 and lost his car while shooting a movie in England, UK.
Besides that, the functionalities of GPS trackers are so incredible and more and more people are attracted to purchase one for their dream car. PAJ GPS, The leading German GPS tracker manufacturer has introduced 3D street view in their application on Android and iOS. In this feature, the customer can see the 3-dimensional view of the street in which their car GPS tracker currently is. This feature upgrade is so helpful and refreshing for people who are still using the 2D maps to locate the vehicle using trackers devices.
Besides the notifications for location, speed, and vibrations, the company is providing an SOS system for immediate alert to the police department or respective owners of the vehicles. The SOS feature will instantly share the location to the people concerned and thereby enabling a fast response when in an emergency.
The new 3D street view feature helps individuals as well as businesses in a much more comprehensive way. For individuals, it is easy to identify the current location of the car. While using a cell phone it is hard to identify the location using a 2D map. This situation has now been resolved once and for all by PAJ GPS.
For business, more live tracking would be in place. By using 3D maps, the coordinates are much clearer and easier to understand the travel progress. Also, there will be more than 1 GPS tracker on the field to monitor, especially in the delivery business. Here the locations of these trackers will be overlapped if the map is in 2-D mode, provided the distance between the two trackers, and below the recognizable scale of the 2D map. In this case, a 3D map can easily solve this issue and can provide the exact location of two car GPS trackers in real-time.
Even though there are enough security features in the car, GPS Trackers consider being more reliable as it is hard to identify the location of the device in the car by criminals. By the time they figure out the position of the tracker device, the police will be in place to capture them. An independent GPS Tracker with its power source is an ideal option for car security and tracking.
