Wisdom’s Digital Customer Experience Series – LATAM Will Focus on Fostering Stronger Ties with Customers in the Digital Era

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The event will be an excellent platform for businesses striving to enhance customer experience through innovative approaches and translate it to brand building and revenue growth. Industry leaders from global organisations will share insights and knowledge on how to navigate the consumer-driven market to deliver a refined customer experience, which is the #1 business differentiator today.Featuring panel discussions, informative presentations, and interactive sessions with experts, the event promises to help businesses with a better understanding of the tools, technologies, and techniques that are pivotal to success.This two-day virtual event will count on 20+ experts speakers from leading organisations including Clientrika, CXLA Customer Experience Latam Association, CXPY | Asociación Paraguaya de Experiencia del Cliente, OLX Autos LATAM, LinkedIn, and many more.Key Topics:Customer experience value chain analysisPenetration and growth prospect mappingSocial impact of CXActionable insight-driven journey mapsSignificance of brand power in customer experienceCCAAS (Contact Center as a Service) – contact center evolution/innovationUX development at scale: Surveys, Analytics and Online TestingExploring ways to adapt the employee experience in the future of work and understanding how it will align with superb customer experienceIncorporating CX in the post-pandemic worldRising adoption of CXM platforms to decrease customer churn rates to aid market growthThe Digital Customer Experience Series – LATAM will be a great platform for professionals to understand how to reduce the pain points in a successful customer journey and leverage digital technologies to manage customer expectations more efficiently. For more information, please visit the official website at digital-customer-experience-latam.com.