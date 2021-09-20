Wisdom’s Digital Customer Experience Series – LATAM Will Focus on Fostering Stronger Ties with Customers in the Digital Era
Wisdom is proud to announce the first edition of its Digital Customer Experience Series – LATAM, to be held on 23 and 24 November 2021, virtually. The event will host high-level industry discussions on how to provide a more personalised, relevant, proactive, and engaging experience to the customers across channels.
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The event will be an excellent platform for businesses striving to enhance customer experience through innovative approaches and translate it to brand building and revenue growth. Industry leaders from global organisations will share insights and knowledge on how to navigate the consumer-driven market to deliver a refined customer experience, which is the #1 business differentiator today.
Featuring panel discussions, informative presentations, and interactive sessions with experts, the event promises to help businesses with a better understanding of the tools, technologies, and techniques that are pivotal to success.
This two-day virtual event will count on 20+ experts speakers from leading organisations including Clientrika, CXLA Customer Experience Latam Association, CXPY | Asociación Paraguaya de Experiencia del Cliente, OLX Autos LATAM, LinkedIn, and many more.
Key Topics:
Customer experience value chain analysis
Penetration and growth prospect mapping
Social impact of CX
Actionable insight-driven journey maps
Significance of brand power in customer experience
CCAAS (Contact Center as a Service) – contact center evolution/innovation
UX development at scale: Surveys, Analytics and Online Testing
Exploring ways to adapt the employee experience in the future of work and understanding how it will align with superb customer experience
Incorporating CX in the post-pandemic world
Rising adoption of CXM platforms to decrease customer churn rates to aid market growth
The Digital Customer Experience Series – LATAM will be a great platform for professionals to understand how to reduce the pain points in a successful customer journey and leverage digital technologies to manage customer expectations more efficiently. For more information, please visit the official website at digital-customer-experience-latam.com.
Contact
Ana Fariña
+37052080458
https://www.digital-customer-experience-latam.com/
