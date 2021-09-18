UpsideLMS’ Latest Release, 11.4, is Out and It’s SaaSier
UpsideLMS recently announced the release of its sleeker 11.4 version. Here’s a quick overview of the major updates to help you get up to speed up on the changes.
Pune, India, September 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Enhancing its comprehensive, award-winning learning system, UpsideLMS recently announced the release of its sleeker 11.4 version. Created in response to client requirements, the latest release mainly comprises of subtle enhancements and improvements to existing features targeted towards LMS admins and learners.
Here’s a quick overview of the major updates broken into bite-sized nuggets to help you get up to speed up on the latest changes:
- Global Content Search
UpsideLMS offers an LXP experience to learners through the My Learning screen where learners are recommended Curriculums mapped to their own skills and overall skill popularity. As part of this release, the global search will include learning paths, curriculum and content that is displayed based on related content to learners. This will give learners the flexibility to search the desired content in the LMS faster.
- Audio/Video Uploads For Assignments
UpsideLMS already provides an option to submit Assignments in different formats. As part of this release, learners can upload their responses through audio or video format post which evaluators can offer them feedback. This feature is in integration with Amazon S3, which will enhance the user experience on video buffering.
- Retraining Option At Curriculum Level
UpsideLMS provides an integrated Compliance Management module where all required Compliance Skills can be managed and mapped to employee roles. These skills are also mapped to the Training content or Curriculum which the learners need to undertake to achieve a specific skill to stay compliant. This release will enable admins to mark a Curriculum as "Retraining" and allow learners to retake it after a specific interval to maintain their Compliance. Through newer notification events, Admins can keep their learners well informed.
- Enhancement of Document Repository
UpsideLMS’ 11.4’s enhanced Document Repository Module provides options to rename the document module as required, categorize the documents, and control the view rights of the documents.
- Ready Integration for Harvard ManageMentor Courses and Percipio From Skill Soft
UpsideLMS now comes with ready integration for Harvard ManageMentor Courses and Percipio from Skill Soft.
- Community Search Enhancement
UpsideLMS’s 11.4 comes with enhanced community search on the Community listing page. This will enable Admins and learners to search required Communities or topics faster.
To UpsideLMS existing clients, these updates will be made available free of cost as a part of UpsideLMS’ Free Upgrades promise.
About UpsideLMS
UpsideLMS is an AI-powered LMS leveraging cloud, online and offline learning, formal and informal (social) training to enable easy & effective management of L&D programs. It is a mobile-friendly LMS that provides continuous, seamless learning to users anytime, anywhere on any device of their choice by delivering eLearning, VILT, ILT and Performance Support, complete with Gamification and Tracking & Reporting. UpsideLMS is backed by 50+ industry awards & trusted by over 175 clients worldwide.
